The watches of the Met Gala 2023

Tonight we’ve rounded up the Hodinkee troops for a celebrity sighting night at the Met Gala. All eyes were on the Vogue Livestream: it was a decadent frenzy of long dress trains, strands of pearls and perfectly symmetrical camellia blossoms. All to pay tribute to the polymath of fashion, Mr. Karl Lagerfeld. This year, the Costume Institute’s Spring 2023 exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” will examine the late designer’s work, through his sketches and designs. Lagerfeld was a modern-day impresario, who lived out his seven-decade career as a true multi-hyphen, long before the age of social media, before Virgil Abloh or Pharrell. Best known as the creative director of Chanel, Fendi, Chlo and his own eponymous label as well as the owner of his famous cat Choupette, Lagerfeld was a real character: never seen without his black sunglasses, a high white collar, a neckline of gloves, Chrome Hearts rings and sometimes even a watch! Here are our picks for some of the best watches from the Met Gala ’23. Roger Federer – 1908 White Gold Rolex Taika Waititi – Cartier Santos Dumont Ref. WSSA0022 Kim Jones – Rolex “Cosmograph” Ref. 6238 Nicole Kidman – Omega Museum Piece Pusha T – Rolex Day-Date 40mm Ref. 228349RBR Kodi Smit-McPhee – Cartier Santos de Cartier (Large model) Ref. WSSA0018 Jackson Wang – Cartier Tank Hanger Skeleton Ref. WHTA0009 Rami Malek – Tank Cartier Louis Cartier Ref. WGTA0091 Eileen Gu – IWC Portofino Automatic Day & Night 34 Jeremy Strong – Richard Mille RM 07-04 Michelle Yeoh – Richard Mille platinum with baguette-cut diamonds RM 07-01 Anitta – Roger Dubuis Platinum Velvet 38MM Jack Harlow – Rolex GMT (Batman) Ref. 126710BLNR-0003 Stormzy – Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711/110P-001 Simu Liu – Vacheron Constantin Overseas Ref. 4500V Patrick Mahomes – Cartier Santos Russell Westbrook – Greg Yuna Custom Patek Philippe Nautilus with Diamonds and Sapphires Eddie Redmayne – Omega Aquaterra Bella Ramsey – Hublot Big Bang Steel White Diamonds Ref. 361.SE.2010.RW.1104 Nick Jonas – Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Ref. 26315ST.OO.1256ST.02? James McAvoy – Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Chronograph rose gold Ref. Q389257J All images courtesy of Getty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/the-watches-and-fashion-of-met-gala-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos