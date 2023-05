Halle Bailey serves up pure style in a Gucci dress on the Met Gala red carpet – Footwear News

Halle Bailey looked like a princess as she attended the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in New York tonight. The future Disney superstar pulled off a stunning look for the annual event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Channeling her ‘Little Mermaid’ persona, Bailey arrived wearing a figure-hugging white dress by Gucci. The gorgeous dress featured a sheer underlay decorated with lace sequin embroidery all over. To further elevate the moment, the Grammy-nominated singer kept a dramatic ruffled coat draped over her arms.

Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Met Gal Celebrating ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for the Met Museum/

Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Met Gal Celebrating ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images Bailey swapped her usual long locs for a short curly bob that was parted to the side. To amp up the glam factor, the “Do It” musician added dangling diamond earrings. As for makeup, she went with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. Related Unfortunately, the length of Bailey’s dress didn’t allow for her choice of footwear. However, it is likely that she completed her look with pointed pumps, dazzling heels or strappy sandals.

Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Met Gal Celebrating ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety This is Bailey’s second appearance at the Met Gala. She debuted in 2021 wearing a pink fringed Rodarte bodysuit. Bailey recently received a lot of attention for her upcoming role as Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which hits theaters May 26. Since the announcement of the live-action remake of the 1989 film, she has starred in Gucci’s Horsebit 1955 and collaborated with H&M on a limited-edition collection.

Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Met Gal Celebrating ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for the Met Museum/ The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and celebrates the Costume Institute Annual Exhibitions. This year’s theme,Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line», celebrates the life and career by designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. PHOTOS: Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos from All Arrivals, Live Updates About the Author: Ashley Rushford is Footwear News’ digital editor. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley earned her BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

