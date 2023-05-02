



Every year, the fashion world looks forward to the extravagant, star-studded Met Gala. Often dubbed the “Oscars of Fashion,” the gala is renowned for its ability to push boundaries and redefine fashion standards. While the event has generally been synonymous with jaw-dropping looks from the women in attendance (we’re still obsessed with Blake Lively’s stunning Statue of Liberty-inspired look from last year), the men who have started to up their fashion game lately. In recent years, many men have taken their Met Gala looks to the next level, revolutionizing red carpet attire. From daring androgynous ensembles (Ezra Miller comes to mind) to intricate couture creations, the Met Gala has truly become a playground for menswear enthusiasts and onlookers alike. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala was an ode to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Title Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty lineit will pay homage to the former creative director of Chanel with celebrities choosing from Lagerfeld’s extensive archive at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and her eponymous label. On the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, Hollywood idols, music icons and directors were quick to seize the opportunity to make a bold statement through their choice of attire, showcasing their individuality and embracing the spirit of the theme. For example, Bad Bunny and designer Simone Jacquemus paid tribute to the late designer by wearing a backless suit, which was part of an old Chanel campaign. While some were considered successes, some of them really missed the mark. Cue Jared Leto wearing a Lagerfeld cat Choupette mascot costume and it was definitely a…choice. But we digress. Let’s take a look at the best men’s clothing sets from the Met Gala 2023. The best-dressed men at the Met Gala 2023 Roger Federer Roger Federer, one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala, walked the red carpet in a head-to-toe black tie suit by Dior. He completed his look with a shiny new Rolex. Peter Pascal The last of us Star Pedro Pascal hit the red carpet in an all-red look by Valentino, which started with a red shirt with black shorts. An oversized red coat along with a pair of black lace-up boots finished her chic look. bad bunny Bad Bunny opted for an oversized white backless suit by Jacquemus. The best part of her look was the white roses cape which took the whole thing to another level. Jackson Wang [XHS] 230502 VOGUEplus Jackson Wang holds hands with Michelle Yeoh and Daisy Ho as they descend the stairs at #MetGala red carpet, what a gentleman! #JacksonWangMetGala#JacksonWang #王嘉尔 #Jackson #TEAMWANG @JacksonWang852 pic.twitter.com/6J8CkdQrPc —Jackson Wang Global (@JacksonWGlobal) May 2, 2023 Jackson Wang knows how to pull off the monochromatic look, which was proven once again with an all-black ensemble from Louis Vuitton and accessories from Cartier. Cai Xukun Cai Xukun wore a black jacket decorated with sequins, combined with an embellished tie and layered with several chains. A truly stellar look. Taika Waititi Taika Waititi wore a long gray coat with white pants by Prabal Gurung. As an ode to Lagerfeld, the outfit was enhanced with layers of pearl necklaces that perfectly matched the gala theme. Bailiff For the 2023 Met Gala, Usher wore an oversized blazer and pants by Bianca Saunders. The singer then accessorized the look with gloves, sunglasses, embellished brooches and shoes. Brian Tyree Henry Brian Tyree Henry gave the best possible ode to the late designer through his signature style. Henry opted for a custom Karl Lagerfeld satin suit, which was paired with multiple layers of pearl and chain necklaces. Here, the signature element of the ensemble was the layered ruffled cape jacket (sort of!) which added depth to the look. Robert Pattinson Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8DbpyCDwSC — Movie Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 1, 2023 Robert Pattinson opted for a navy blue suit and a Dior half-skirt and trouser combination. The actor also made sure to accessorize properly with brooches and embellished dress shoes. Olivier Rousteing Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing referenced Lagerfeld by wearing a tweed jacket and flared pants along with layers of pearl necklaces. To make his look even better, he wore a tote with the words “Karl, who?” written on. This iconic bag was once carried by Lagerfeld himself. Simu Liu Simu Liu was spotted in a black Versace suit. What made the Marvel star’s ensemble stand out from the crowd were the shiny black gloves. A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky is known for pulling off all sorts of red carpet looks. For the 2023 Met Gala, the rapper opted for a Gucci look and wore a suit, shirt and tie. Instead of wearing pants, he wore jeans and a skirt over them and paired them with several Gucci belts. Maluma Maluma at 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/wk2vkKjHel —PopCrave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023 Maluma stunned in a Boss gray waistcoat and pants. He layered his outfit with a white fringed scarf and black sunglasses. (Hero and Feature Image Credits: Courtesy of Instagram/Jacquemus and Prabal Gurung )

