The best fashion looks as stars pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld





Fashion’s biggest night returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, as stars showed off their best fashion for the 2023 Met Gala. This year’s gala paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, and his subtle yet obvious influence was all over the red carpet. Stars such as Cara Delevingne, Lily Collins, Conan Gray and Cardi B chose to emulate the designers’ famous style, channeling a version of the starched white collars and skinny black ties that became her signature uniform. Delevingne, for example, debuted with cropped white hair, in a nod to Lagerfeld, paired with a dramatic caped shirt and black fingerless gloves. While Cardi B, who has become a staple at the gala, donned a custom black 3D floral dress by Chenpeng Studio, complete with shirt and skinny tie. Stars gather at the 2023 Met Gala Collins also opted for a look inspired by a deconstructed white shirt, with a long black train adorned with the word Karl in silver. Elsewhere, some stars paid a more extravagant tribute to Lagerfeld, such as Jared Leto, who came dressed as the creators’ beloved cat Choupette. Leto, who has been known to attend the Met Gala in extravagant looks over the years, arrived on the red carpet in a Choupette mascot costume, while Doja Cat also paid homage to the feline in a custom Oscar look. de la Renta which featured a sequined hood with cat ears. Other stars chose to delve into the designer archives, pulling vintage looks from her tenure at Fendi and Chanel. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, for example, wore a white feathered dress inspired by the angels from the Chanel haute couture Spring/Summer 2007 collection. Despite rumors circulating ahead of the event, several members of the Kardashian family were in attendance at this year’s gala. Kim Kardashian, who stole the show last year in Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress, wore a custom look by Schiaparelli, complete with heavy pearl beading, a nod to Lagerfeld’s love of pearls. Her model sister, Kendall Jenner, wore a Marc Jacobs-inspired bodysuit with a flowing sequined cape. Scroll through the gallery above to see all of this year’s Met Gala looks Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:08

