Kylie Jenner wore an asymmetrical red Jean Paul Gaultier dress to the 2023 Met Gala





After attending the Paris fashion shows in January, Kylie Jenner flew to the biggest fashion event of the year in New York. The reality TV star stepped out on the red carpet wearing a red asymmetrical Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a matching two-tone dress for the evening’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme. She pulled her hair up and kept her jewelry more understated so her dress could be the focal point of her look. Jamie McCarthy//Getty Images Jenner made headlines for attending the Met Gala last year in an Off-White bridal look. Sean Zanni//Getty Images This year, Jenner is making headlines for her alleged romance with fashion darling Timothe Chalamet. On April 17, entertainment tonight reported that Jenner and Chalamet were officially dating. They’re keeping things informal at this point, the source said. It’s not serious, but Kylie enjoys spending time with Timothy and seeing where it leads. It’s been really fun for her because it seems very different from her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun. A source said People on April 19 that Chalamet and Jenner secretly saw each other very regularly. [They] go out every week [but] It’s not serious. She’s getting to know him, the source added. Kylie having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott, her ex and children’s father]she just wants to date without any pressure. The source alleged that Jenner and Chalamet met at a fashion event in Europe and have a lot to discuss. [He’s] fun and charming. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running around Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

