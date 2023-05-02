The best dressed men on the red carpet





Get ready for a stunning display of elegance and creativity at the 2023 Met Gala as the fashion elite gathered to honor the iconic late designer, the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld

Met Gala 2023, one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, saw some of the world’s biggest icons parade down the crimson carpet in extravagant outfits, paying homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld’s timeless aesthetic. The invitation-only fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art reportedly hosted 400 guests this year. Here are our top picks: Peter Pascal: Pedro Pascal, the neighborhood’s new dad, turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala in a crimson red trench coat teamed with black shorts, a matching red shirt, black tie and boots, making a bold and memorable statement . Shai Gilgious-AlexandeA: NBA player Shai looked dapper in a Thome Brown suit. Olivier Rousteing: Balmain’s creative director looked stunning in a black outfit. He also wore the iconic Karl Who? handbag. Conan Gray: Conan Gray stayed true to the Met Gala 2023 theme, opting for a black and white ensemble and accessorizing with a fan for a touch of flair to his look, proving he’s a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion at only 24 years old. Jeremy Pope: What’s a Met Gala without a little drama? Jeremy Pope made a bold statement on the crimson carpet in a black Balmain suit paired with a long cape featuring Karl Lagerfeld’s photo, cementing his place as a standout attendee of the 2023 Met Gala. Robert Pattinson: Dressed in a Dior Men suit adorned with a fashionable brooch, Robert Pattinson captivated onlookers with his impeccable taste and sartorial flair at the 2023 Met Gala. Maluma: Maluma ignited the Met Gala 2023 in a gray pantsuit, flaunting her tattooed arms and adding a touch of style with a fashionable scarf as an accessory. Sean CombsDiddy: Diddy made a standout appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, donning an all-black ensemble from her fashion label Sean John, including a puffy jacket, dress shirt with black and silver collar, black coat, and cape floral puffer jacket. The 53-year-old music artist completed her look with black sunglasses, pants and shoes, cementing her reputation as a fashion icon. bad bunny: The Puerto Rican entertainer made a splash at the 2023 Met Gala in an open-back white Jacquesmus suit, accented with a stole adorned with white roses, making his outfit stand out against the crimson carpet.

