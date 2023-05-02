Met Gala 2023: Stars pay tribute to controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld

The worlds of fashion, celebrities, music, business and sport will collide tonight at the Met Gala 2023, where attendees will pay tribute to the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Considered one of the most extravagant annual events in the entertainment industry, the Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Guests must dress in the theme of the museum’s annual exhibition. This year’s theme,Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty linepays homage to an industry legend with a complicated legacy.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, rapper Lil Nas X and actor Anne Hathaway were among those on the carpet.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was celebrated for his contributions to fashion. In addition to his own eponymous couture line, he was the creative director of French fashion house Chanel and Fendi, the Italian luxury fur and leather line.

He has long been criticized for making sexist, racist and fatphobic remarks. Lagerfeld criticized the #MeToo movement and repeatedly made derogatory comments about plus-size models.

As such, the theme has drawn backlash, including from the Met Gala’s social media team, who chose not to live-tweet this year’s proceedings in protest.

As we approach the first Monday in May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating the met gala this year as our values ​​do not match Karl Lagerfeld’s selection as the theme. We hope to celebrate again with our community soon. —@HFMetGala

Guests who dress to the theme can choose designs inspired by Lagerfeld’s collection, as well as pieces from Chanel or Fendi. They could also replicate his own signature style: a clash of white hair, high collars, sunglasses and mittens.

Vogue editor and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour, left, and German fashion designers Karl Lagerfeld attend an event during the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2011 in New York City. This year’s Met Gala honors the late Lagerfeld, but not everyone is happy with the theme. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour co-chaired this year’s event, as she has done since the 1990s. Her co-chairs this year are Oscar-winning actor Penlope Cruz, Ghanaian-British actor and writer Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer and pop singer Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa attends the gala on Monday night in New York. Lipa is one of the co-chairs of the evening. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa wore a Chanel Fall 1992 wedding dress designed by Lagerfeld.

“It’s been on my moodboards forever, and when the opportunity arose, I thought, is there a way to find this dress?” Lipa said on the mat.

Penelope Cruz poses at the Met Gala. The annual fundraising exhibit is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, paying homage to the late German fashion designer. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cruz, also in a vintage wedding dress, said she was inspired by Chanel’s Spring 1988 collection.

Naomi Campbell, a frequent Lagerfeld collaborator, attends the Met Gala. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Model Naomi Campbell wears a pale pink dress draped over the shoulders with silver detailing.

Model Anok Yai attends the event, wearing a Chanel haute couture mini dress. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Model Anok Yai wears a corset dress with gold and silver sequins and a black train.

Hollywood couple Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson walked the carpet together. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Model Suki Waterhouse wears a nude dress with floral embroidery and The BatmanActor Robert Pattinson wears a partially pleated navy blue Dior suit.

Succession star Jeremy Strong poses on the Met Gala carpet. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Succession Star Jeremy Strong wears a ruffled seafoam green shirt with a yellow tie and a chocolate brown overcoat.

Brian Tyree Henry channels Lagerfeld in black and white at the Met Gala. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Actor Brian Tyree Henry wears a multi-piece suit paired with a dramatic black cape and layered necklaces.

Rapper Doja Cat sported one of the most memorable looks of the night. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Rapper Doja Cat wears a curious ensemble, a likely nod to Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette: a sparkly hooded dress with cat ears, a pendant resting on her forehead, and a prosthetic cat nose.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade pose in leather at the Met Gala. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Actress Gabrielle Union and former NBA player Dwyane Wade wear complementary leather looks, she in head-to-toe red and he in black.

Jared Leto wore a cat suit before changing into a black ensemble. (Getty Images)

Jared Leto arrived at the event wearing a once again Choupette-inspired cat mascot costume before changing into an all-black suit with a cape and silver shoulder pads.

Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan wears Lagerfeld’s signature style at the Met Gala. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Everything everywhere all at onceactor Ke Huy Quan channels Lagerfeld’s personal style in a pinstripe suit, mittens and dark sunglasses.

Actor Jeremy Pope wears a cape with Lagerfeld’s face printed on it. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Actor Jeremy Pope wears a sprawling white cape with Lagerfeld’s face printed on its surface in black and white.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wears a monochrome black jacket designed by his own fashion label. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs wore a black studded jacket and rose-appliqued cape, designed by his own fashion label, Sean John.

NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears a tweed outfit with beaded cords and a bow tie. (Getty Images)

Canadian NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears a plaid cropped jacket and matching skirt with beaded cords, bow tie and cummerbund.

A classic that wore it better: actress-director Olivia Wilde and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang wear the same dress in different colors. (Getty Images)

Well, It Happened: Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde and vogue china editor Margaret Zhang both wore the famous “violin” dress designed by Lagerfeld for fashion house Chlo, but in different colors.

French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing holds a handbag similar to the one Lagerfeld himself ironically once wore. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing apparently made a statement with a handbag bearing the words “Karl Who?” above. The accessory is, in fact, similar to a tote bag that Lagerfeldonce carried.

South Korean model Sora Choi wears boucl, a fabric frequently used by Chanel. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

South Korean model Sara Choi sports bold lipstick and an elaborate pantsuit paired with a dark polka dot cape jacket.

Rapper Erykah Badu wears fringe and blue opal jewelry at the Met Gala. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rapper Erykah Badu wears a white dress with a cowl neck and fringed hood, accessorized with blue opal and gold jewelry.