Fashion
Met Gala 2023: Stars pay tribute to controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld
The worlds of fashion, celebrities, music, business and sport will collide tonight at the Met Gala 2023, where attendees will pay tribute to the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
Considered one of the most extravagant annual events in the entertainment industry, the Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
Guests must dress in the theme of the museum’s annual exhibition. This year’s theme,Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty linepays homage to an industry legend with a complicated legacy.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, rapper Lil Nas X and actor Anne Hathaway were among those on the carpet.
Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was celebrated for his contributions to fashion. In addition to his own eponymous couture line, he was the creative director of French fashion house Chanel and Fendi, the Italian luxury fur and leather line.
He has long been criticized for making sexist, racist and fatphobic remarks. Lagerfeld criticized the #MeToo movement and repeatedly made derogatory comments about plus-size models.
As such, the theme has drawn backlash, including from the Met Gala’s social media team, who chose not to live-tweet this year’s proceedings in protest.
As we approach the first Monday in May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating the met gala this year as our values do not match Karl Lagerfeld’s selection as the theme. We hope to celebrate again with our community soon.
Guests who dress to the theme can choose designs inspired by Lagerfeld’s collection, as well as pieces from Chanel or Fendi. They could also replicate his own signature style: a clash of white hair, high collars, sunglasses and mittens.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour co-chaired this year’s event, as she has done since the 1990s. Her co-chairs this year are Oscar-winning actor Penlope Cruz, Ghanaian-British actor and writer Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer and pop singer Dua Lipa.
Dua Lipa wore a Chanel Fall 1992 wedding dress designed by Lagerfeld.
“It’s been on my moodboards forever, and when the opportunity arose, I thought, is there a way to find this dress?” Lipa said on the mat.
Cruz, also in a vintage wedding dress, said she was inspired by Chanel’s Spring 1988 collection.
Model Naomi Campbell wears a pale pink dress draped over the shoulders with silver detailing.
Model Anok Yai wears a corset dress with gold and silver sequins and a black train.
Model Suki Waterhouse wears a nude dress with floral embroidery and The BatmanActor Robert Pattinson wears a partially pleated navy blue Dior suit.
Succession Star Jeremy Strong wears a ruffled seafoam green shirt with a yellow tie and a chocolate brown overcoat.
Actor Brian Tyree Henry wears a multi-piece suit paired with a dramatic black cape and layered necklaces.
Rapper Doja Cat wears a curious ensemble, a likely nod to Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette: a sparkly hooded dress with cat ears, a pendant resting on her forehead, and a prosthetic cat nose.
Actress Gabrielle Union and former NBA player Dwyane Wade wear complementary leather looks, she in head-to-toe red and he in black.
Jared Leto arrived at the event wearing a once again Choupette-inspired cat mascot costume before changing into an all-black suit with a cape and silver shoulder pads.
Everything everywhere all at onceactor Ke Huy Quan channels Lagerfeld’s personal style in a pinstripe suit, mittens and dark sunglasses.
Actor Jeremy Pope wears a sprawling white cape with Lagerfeld’s face printed on its surface in black and white.
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs wore a black studded jacket and rose-appliqued cape, designed by his own fashion label, Sean John.
Canadian NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears a plaid cropped jacket and matching skirt with beaded cords, bow tie and cummerbund.
Well, It Happened: Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde and vogue china editor Margaret Zhang both wore the famous “violin” dress designed by Lagerfeld for fashion house Chlo, but in different colors.
French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing apparently made a statement with a handbag bearing the words “Karl Who?” above. The accessory is, in fact, similar to a tote bag that Lagerfeldonce carried.
South Korean model Sara Choi sports bold lipstick and an elaborate pantsuit paired with a dark polka dot cape jacket.
Rapper Erykah Badu wears a white dress with a cowl neck and fringed hood, accessorized with blue opal and gold jewelry.
