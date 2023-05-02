11 brands of denim for men to buy

James Dean. Marvin Gaye. Jerry Seinfield. No matter who your denim icon is, there’s no denying the power of trusty jeans. A true wardrobe staple, there’s a sense of security that comes with having a nice pair of jeans to pull on and go. But not all jeans are created equal. Organic and recycled materials, vintage-inspired silhouettes that don’t compromise on comfort, and locally-made pairs that are built to last set these Australian brands apart. denimsmith



Denimsmiths cult collection exists where ethics meets aesthetics. The Melbourne-born brand is dedicated to its artisanal and local approach to design. And skinny, slim and straight leg styles dominate the range of durable jeans. But it’s not just about stockings. THE Nas, Silas And isaac Jackets prove that denim is a tireless fabric in every corner of our wardrobes.

New



Combining Nordic design with the laid-back Melbourne sensibility, News range of vintage-inspired jeans referencing archival designs dating back 100 years. Fans of the brand return season after season for the signature soft stretch denim designed for comfort and movement. styles like Ray, Iggy And Lou are complete with the label revealing fob ring hanging from the front belt loop and a repair stitch at the back pocket.

Flow



Designed and made in Melbourne, Flux is a local favourite. Styles like the Union Conical And straight forest are cut from premium denim with clean lines and classic details. Work shirts and chore jackets complete the timeless workwear aesthetic that has become second nature to modern style. Outland Denim



High quality, planet friendly designs are the name of the game for Outland Denim. The Australian brand is a direct response to the waste, exploitation and environmental degradation that founder James Bartle has witnessed in the fashion industry. And with a focus on the lives of its workers, Outland Denim now seeks to support women through training, health care, decent wages and education. Key pieces like the John Ranger And Smith Jacket promise to mark your wardrobe in more ways than one. Countryside road



Country Road has worked hard on their hardworking denim. The brand recently partnered with Saitex, a Vietnamese manufacturer whose goal is to revolutionize the denim production process. From smart dyeing solutions and waste water management to using an air drying process and powering its factory with solar energy, Saitex is committed to change. THE standard fit And fitted cut jeans are updated in heavier denim and rich indigo hues for a timeless choice this season. P Johnson



A must-have for suits, P Johnson’s denim collection is endearingly classic. Tailored finishes complement the labels’ two key unisex styles: Tony (named after designer Patrick Johnson’s father) and Chris. Both are available in light and medium indigo washes, as well as monochrome options. Each pair is made in Italy from certified organic cotton and is pre-shrunk for a perfect fit.