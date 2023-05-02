11 brands of denim for men to buy

James Dean. Marvin Gaye. Jerry Seinfield. No matter who your denim icon is, there’s no denying the power of trusty jeans.
A true wardrobe staple, there’s a sense of security that comes with having a nice pair of jeans to pull on and go. But not all jeans are created equal. Organic and recycled materials, vintage-inspired silhouettes that don’t compromise on comfort, and locally-made pairs that are built to last set these Australian brands apart.
denimsmith
Denimsmiths cult collection exists where ethics meets aesthetics. The Melbourne-born brand is dedicated to its artisanal and local approach to design. And skinny, slim and straight leg styles dominate the range of durable jeans. But it’s not just about stockings. THE Nas, Silas And isaac Jackets prove that denim is a tireless fabric in every corner of our wardrobes.
New
Combining Nordic design with the laid-back Melbourne sensibility, News range of vintage-inspired jeans referencing archival designs dating back 100 years. Fans of the brand return season after season for the signature soft stretch denim designed for comfort and movement. styles like Ray, Iggy And Lou are complete with the label revealing fob ring hanging from the front belt loop and a repair stitch at the back pocket.
Flow
Designed and made in Melbourne, Flux is a local favourite. Styles like the Union Conical And straight forest are cut from premium denim with clean lines and classic details. Work shirts and chore jackets complete the timeless workwear aesthetic that has become second nature to modern style.
Outland Denim
High quality, planet friendly designs are the name of the game for Outland Denim. The Australian brand is a direct response to the waste, exploitation and environmental degradation that founder James Bartle has witnessed in the fashion industry. And with a focus on the lives of its workers, Outland Denim now seeks to support women through training, health care, decent wages and education. Key pieces like the John Ranger And Smith Jacket promise to mark your wardrobe in more ways than one.
Countryside road
Country Road has worked hard on their hardworking denim. The brand recently partnered with Saitex, a Vietnamese manufacturer whose goal is to revolutionize the denim production process. From smart dyeing solutions and waste water management to using an air drying process and powering its factory with solar energy, Saitex is committed to change. THE standard fit And fitted cut jeans are updated in heavier denim and rich indigo hues for a timeless choice this season.
P Johnson
A must-have for suits, P Johnson’s denim collection is endearingly classic. Tailored finishes complement the labels’ two key unisex styles: Tony (named after designer Patrick Johnson’s father) and Chris. Both are available in light and medium indigo washes, as well as monochrome options. Each pair is made in Italy from certified organic cotton and is pre-shrunk for a perfect fit.
Rollas
With a relaxed take on denim, Rollas is an Aussie staple. Key styles, including the Ezy Charpentier, Tim Slim And I am relaxing, are inspired by classic workwear silhouettes. Seasonal washes and fabrications keep the collection fresh, but the brand’s beauty lies in the versatility and hard-wearing nature of its timeless pieces.
Ksubi
A streetwear favourite, Ksubi might be best known for their fashion-forward take on classic silhouettes. Tapered styles, like the Wolfgang And hazlow, come in a range of worn washes season after season. The oversized proportions and ankle-stackable nature of the Anti K And Maxx styles is a trendy choice thanks to the return of the baggy jeans.
assembly label
Classic cuts and timeless washes fill the collection with everyday denim of the assembly label. The label’s durable straight jeans are made from 100% stiff cotton denim with a relaxed mid-rise fit. A button fly and five-pocket styling nail the simple, faded finish.
RM Williams
Ready for work or the weekend, RM Williams is a timeless choice when it comes to investing in denim and moleskin jeans. Using soft, breathable fibers, the brand cuts it into iconic silhouettes, like the Loxton, Victor And Ramco jeans, in a range of classic colors. This season, swap out indigo pairs for dark brown and navy hues.
Deus Ex machine
Sydney-born label Deus Ex Machina offers an understated collection of classic denim styles. Covering slim, tapered and relaxed fits, the range is available in timeless washes including black, deep indigo rinse and vintage stone blue. Coordination shirts And jackets are the perfect choice for those looking to double up. Fans of engine-inspired jeans might also want to check out Holy for its iconic unbreakable styles.
We hope you like the products we recommend on Large format sheet. Our editors select each independently. Large format may receive an affiliate commission when you follow certain links.