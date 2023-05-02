Met Fashion Gala revives the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld | Culture

Unlike previous years, the main attraction of the Met Gala 2023 was not a brand, an era or a concept, but a person: Karl Lagerfeld. The designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, was known as much for his sketches for Chanel, Fendi, Chlo and his own brand as for his character: slim pants with frock coat, dark glasses, embroidered mittens, ponytail and his inseparable Choupette, the Garbo of cats in his words, the kitten to whom he bequeathed part of his fortune. The man who in the world of the ephemeral was someone permanent, as ex-model Carla Bruni defined him on Monday in New York; the man who is interested in anything but mediocrity reaches the halo of immortality in an exhibition that brings together nearly 200 pieces, selected from more than 10,000: the production of a career that spanned six decades. The gala, with its galactic parade of celebrities, was as usual a fireworks show -as well as a fundraising event, its main objective-, while the Metropolitan Museums exhibition, which will be open to the public on Fridays until July 16, offers a silent encounter with the essence of genius.

The exhibition, which was presented Monday in New York a few hours before the gala, is called Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line, in allusion to the serpentine line, or line of beauty, theorized in the 18th century by the British artist William Hogarth: a curved line in the form of what appears inside an object or as a line of demarcation from that this, and which represents liveliness and movement. The rooms that house, thematically, the production of the Kaiser of fashion meander like gigantic es through a sinuous structure designed by Tadao Ando. The pieces on display span his early days as an assistant designer at Balmain and artistic director at Patou to the outfits that shaped his latest collection, in 2019. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the world’s most influential fashion curator, the show is both thematic and conceptual essay, with multiple and contrasting approaches: the masculine and the feminine, the romantic and the military, the historical and the futuristic….

Karl Lagerfeld outfits during the exhibition dedicated to the German designer at the Metropolitan on Monday in New York. SHANNON STAPLETON (REUTERS)

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of vogue, hostess and organizer of the gala and the exhibition for two decades, was a close friend of the German and often recalls that all the important moments of her life were dressed by one of her creations. This friendship, the closeness of the artist with the Monegasque royal family or the circle of top models who have always surrounded him have protected him from controversy, embodied by racist, xenophobic, homophobic remarks, against fat women or marriage. homosexual. Lagerfeld publicly criticized MeToo, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s opening of Germany to refugees – including an unfortunate reference to the Holocaust -, singer Adele for her body measurements, and those who denounced, not without reason, the image unhealthy condition of many models at the limit of their ballast. No one wants to see plus size models; You have fat mothers with their bags of crisps sitting in front of the television and saying that thin models are ugly, he quipped in a 2009 interview with a German magazine.

A couture wizard, but also cruel and cutting, someone who has offended people left and right in his life, like Vanessa Friedman, fashion editor of the New York Times, wrote after his death, the German emerges unscathed from the Met exhibition, without any reference to his misadventures, which were not far from those which cost John Galliano his career. There is no place in the exhibition for criticism, only praise. Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most captivating, prolific and recognizable forces in fashion and culture, known as much for his extraordinary designs and tireless creative output as for his legendary personality, says Max Hollein, the museums director. Hollein admits his defiant temperament, however. He certainly provoked with his statements, but I think it’s important to see the exhibition as a celebration of his art, of his creative expression, and also as an analysis of his public persona. On the one hand, there is a separation between artistic production and what one does personally. But on the other hand, we also think about his personality, he said on Monday.

Anna Wintour, Roger Federer and Carla Bruni, Monday during the presentation of the exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY (AFP)

Versatile (he was also a photographer, writer, editor and interior designer), Lagerfeld was in his own way a precursor of young talents who revolutionized the essence of fashion, like the late Virgil Abloh. The temporal dimension of the phenomenon of fashion, far from emphasizing its ephemeral nature, is rooted in the obligatory permanence of a museum. There is no room for contradictions, argues Hollein; the mutable and inconstant expression of fashion fits into a museum, and vice versa. The museum director reminded those present at the presentation that the Met was founded more than 150 years ago, essentially to educate artisans in New York on how to make better art, better fabrics and better suits. Thus, fashion is very much in tune with its identity, and devoting part of the museum each year to fashion is, according to him, a manifestation of creativity, artistic excellence, the ability to capture the contemporary spirit and give it a fantastic three-dimensional shape. In reality, he concluded, fashion is an art that has existed for many centuries.

The Super Bowl of Global Fashion

The Met Gala exhibition attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year; the 2018 exhibition, for example, devoted to the influence of Catholic imagery on design, was the most visited of the museums that year. The gala has a planetary, almost galactic audience. But Hollein isn’t afraid of the shadow cast on the museum by this global parade, often called fashion’s Super Bowl, and rivaling the Oscars themselves in audiovisual reach. He even acknowledges that it adds to the profile, notoriety and understanding of the Mets, recalling that when he was appointed director of the museum five years ago, the one thing that excited his children and all their friends, c is that he would attend the gala. .

But in addition to a carpet, not always red, but certainly always worldwide, the gala is a giant cash register which serves to finance the activities of the Costume Institute institutions. Last year, it raised $17.4 million (the Museums’ Spring Gala raised just $2.6 million). An individual ticket is priced at $50,000; a full table for dinner, which is often reserved by corporations, starts at $300,000. But it is not enough to be rich to access the holy of holies of glamour, through the Fifth Avenue steps of the century-old building: you have to be famous, relevant or influential. And you also have to be invited, it’s not enough to invite yourself, checkbook in hand.

Penelope Cruz arrives at the Met Gala on Monday in New York Evan Agostini (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alongside Wintour, four co-hosts chaired the event. Besides tennis player Roger Federer, a friend of Vogue’s editorial staff, the spotlight was entirely on Penlope Cruz, longtime Chanel ambassador, and singer Dua Lipa, who wore a wedding dress from the 1992 Lagerfeld collection for the House. Cruz shone in a silver-embroidered white dress with a cape. As co-hostesses, they were the first to arrive, together, alongside Wintour in a Chanel from the latest collection and alongside the ever-stylish British actor Bill Nighy. Writer, actress and producer Michaela Coel, who graced the cover of Vogue last year, also co-chaired the gala, in a loop of media representation that reverberates relentlessly. The attire of the nearly 400 guests abounded in pristine white and pure black, in the Kaiser’s essential monochromatic line, with a few pops of color, such as Salma Hayek’s blood red dress or the occasional bold yellow.

Last year, 275,000 pink roses adorned the hall of the museum, which a giant tent concealed on Monday from the eyes of the curious. A single detail of excess that underlines the renewed bet to stun even more than the previous one, in decoration, in summoning power, in costumes. As if the theme of the circus, the most difficult yet, were transformed into the most glamorous gala impossible, to nourish and renew an egocentric show. That’s why the Met Gala, whose origins date back to 1948 as a dinner party for New York’s high society, has metamorphosed over time into an exhibition platform for influencers, celebrities, celebrities and occasional royalty. The arrival of the guests was broadcast on social networks. And the list of lucky guests, revealed after almost summary secrecy until the last second to increase interest, showed that the succession of epiphanies lasted much less than the expectation aroused.

Register for our weekly newsletter to get more English news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition