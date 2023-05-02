Fashion
Met Gala 2023 outfits: Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt’s white dress with 100,000 pearls, Priyanka Chopra looks edgy in Valentino’s thigh-high slit dress, Kim Kardashian makes an entrance in Schiaparelli’s outfit
Lagerfeld was the winner of the A-list gala with many in the crowd of around 400 people dressed in vintage looks from the fashion houses where he worked during a career spanning more than 60 years. The late designer worked for Chanel, Fendi, Chlo, Jean Patou, Balmain, his own label and more.
At the long-awaited gala, several attendees wore black to tread the unusual carpet in an a-line design. It was a color that Lagerfeld wore almost exclusively. Black and white combos were also plentiful.
Apart from the Hollywood biggies, Indian beauties such as Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt also stole the show at the Met Gala. The ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ star turned heads in her first Met Gala appearance.
Bhatt, who recently became a mother to a baby girl with husband Ranbir Kapoor, was a sight in her beaded dress by designer Prabal Gurung, the dress which was inspired by model Claudie Schiffer’s 1992 bridal look.
“A girl can never have too many pearls and the right accessories to complete the look which in our case resulted in the pearl bow on my hair,” Bhatt shared during her first Met Gala appearance and of her pearl outfit.
Alia Bhatt in her beaded dress designed by Prabal Gurung (pictured standing next to her).
The beaded dress, entirely made in India, is embroidered with 100,000 beads. “I have always been fascinated by Chanel’s iconic brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld has shone through in the most innovative and impressive couture,” the actress wrote in her Instagram post.
Priyanka Chopra, on the strength of the success of “Citadel” and the OG of the red carpets, arrived at the Met Gala 2023 with her husband Nick Jonas. The power couple looked breathtaking in their black Valentino pairing outfits.
The ‘Desi Girl’ styled her black off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high split with classic bell sleeves.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives at the 2023 Met Gala.
Reality TV celebrity Kim Kardashian appeared literally dripping in pearls at the Met Gala. The social media influencer wore a taupe Schiaparelli dress covered in head-to-toe beads.
Models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner also graced the high profile event. Hadid arrived in a black Givenchy outfit with feathers, a drop waist and a sheer tulle train. The dress took over 300 hours to make.
Meanwhile, Jenner was also in black (like many), sans pants. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ star wore a sparkly, long-sleeved leotard with pieces that doubled as a train.
On her feet, Jenner wore towering black boots by Marc Jacobs. With her hair neatly tied back in a high ponytail, Jenner paid tribute to the late fashion designer with her high white collar.
Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner arrived at the Met Gala in another iconic outfit, wearing a two-tone dress with a blanket.
The Instagram star kept her look simple yet fierce with dazzling earrings and a messy bun.
From left to right: Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner
Who let the cat out of the bag?
As we saw these beauties look ethereal on the unique carpet, elegance wasn’t entirely the hallmark of the evening celebrating Lagerfeld.
Actor and musician Jared Leto showed up dressed as Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved fluffy cat. While rapper Lil Nas X became a cat covered in crystals by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.
Serena Williams makes her Baby Bump debut
Former tennis player Serena Williams showed off her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet in New York. The athlete revealed that she is pregnant with her second child.
“I was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala,” Williams said on Instagram just before arriving at the Met Gala, wearing a black and white dress.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
Williams and Ohanian are already parents to Olympia, born in September 2017.
This year’s five hosts include Anna Wintour, as usual, as well as Michaela Coel, longtime Chanel ambassador Penlope Cruz and recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer.
Best Of Met Gala 2023: From vintage couture, flower-power to pearl-dipped outfits
May 2, 2023
|
