Making a Statement: Fashion in Politics
LeadMCR has concluded for another year. Students or recent graduates have come forward to represent the student body, in a range of roles aimed at enhancing the student experience. In particular, the role of head of activities and cultures is very competitive.
This year the role was won by Robbie Beale, who had previously successfully held the position until 2022/23 and contributed to a big change in his role.
However, he made a significant change from his election campaign this year, compared to last. Beale donned a Minion suit, complete with Minion pants, Minion blazer, and Minion tie. Robbie took to the college campus a week before the election wearing the now infamous Minion costume and asked people to vote.
Now you might be wondering what the significance of the Minion chase is, or how does it really matter in the grand scheme of the LeadMCR elections? Well, some might say that the Minion costume caused such a stir among students on campus, that it may even have contributed to Robbie’s re-election success. Wearing something as extravagant and eye-catching as a Minion costume to draw attention to your political manifesto and election campaign can be considered a stroke of marketing genius.
Not only were people interested in why the current activities and cultures officer was walking around in a Minion costume, but people also found it memorable. It was an item of clothing that allowed people to associate Robbie’s political campaign with the Minions and his role in pop culture and social media.
The costume was even worn on stage by Mark Lai, its original owner, during Robbie’s acceptance speech on election results night. Not to mention, the occupying students created a congratulatory banner for Robbie that included a Minion on it.
The success of the Minion suit in the case of student politics sparks a discussion about the importance of fashion in politics. This begs the question, how has fashion been political in the past?
In recent years, fashion and politics have started to join hands, with a focus on fashion as part of political commentary and social campaigning that is gaining prominence in the 21st century.
For example, there has been a strong focus on Black Lives Matter over the past half-decade and with it the rise of controversial “T-shirt activism” which sought to express solidarity for the cause. However, its use has been criticized for “virtue signaling”. It is considered to allow the wearer to earn “social morality points” by expressing their “solidarity” for the cause while doing little or nothing to bring about change or bring tangible benefits to the campaign or the rights they claim. defend.
Examples of T-shirt activism include celebrities and athletes wearing powerful statements while participating in events or live sporting events, such as LeBron James wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirt in reference to the murder of George Floyd, or Lewis Hamilton wearing an “Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor” t-shirt, in reference to the murder of Breonna Taylor.
Prior to the prominence of the Black Lives Matter movement in fashion, there was a clear embrace of gay rights activism in fashion throughout the 2010s with slogan t-shirts and similar pride collections. Most notably from Levi’s, which collaborated with the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender charity Stonewall in 2015.
However, since this collaboration, it can be said that recent attempts to embrace gay activism in fashion are once again virtuous signaling efforts by brands looking to capitalize on the celebration of Pride Month. .
The MAGA hats made famous by former President Donald Trump are another significant example of fashion in politics in the 21st century. The ‘Make America Great Again’ red hats became a symbol of everything Trump stood for and spoke about at his rallies, including racist stereotyping and incitement to groups Trump and his supporters viewed as “less than”.
In 2018, the #MeToo movement made headlines at the Golden Globes where many stars in attendance wore black on the red carpet to speak out against Hollywood’s misogyny that has existed for so long.
The powerful social movement against sexual abuse, sexual harassment and rape culture, has called for women’s voices to be heard. Actresses like Reece Witherspoon, Viola Davis and Oprah Winfrey (to name a few) wore black to oppose the oppression and sexual exploitation of women in Hollywood and the film industry.
Finally, one of my favorite examples of fashion in politics was StormThe Glastonbury Festival outfit, made by none other than notorious graffiti artist Banksy. The stab vest represented the issues of the British knife crisis which has claimed many lives over the years, and made a point of exposing how inconsistent the media has been in its coverage of the deaths – and often failed to portray the victims as people with families.
All in all, it’s clear that fashion has made sense in politics for quite some time, and as insignificant as wearing a Minion costume for a student election may seem, it follows the same narrative of wearing something to do A declaration. No matter the size of the issue, standing out with fashion is an effective and instantly recognizable visual cue that draws attention to the wearer or cause without anyone even having to speak.
