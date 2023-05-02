Feline fashion rules the 2023 Met Gala as Doja Cat and Jared Leto honor Lagerfeld | Met Gala 2023





A A 6ft cat and a surprise appearance by Bill Nighy in his signature dark suit eclipsed a legion of high fashion models to be the beauties of the ball at the Met Gala celebrating the late Karl Lagerfeld. The tone for a night full of curve balls on the red carpet was set by host Anna Wintour, who appeared to confirm long-running romance rumors as she entered arm-in-arm with Nighy. Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy on the red carpet. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Serena Williams espoused a trend for dramatic celebrity pregnancy reveals, in a figure-hugging black dress draped in strings of pearls. Rapper Doja Cats’ tribute to Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved white Burmese cat, included facial prostheses that gave her nose and upper lip a feline remodel, plus sparkling cat ears and a fluffy train , but was outdone by the giant Choupette who waved to the crowds like a Disney mascot and kissed a bewildered Lizzo, before the blue-eyed helmet was removed to reveal Jared Leto inside the costume. Lagerfeld, famous for denouncing fashion retrospectives as boring I don’t want to see all those old dresses, he once told The New York Times would have been delighted with an evening that embraced his genius for transforming fashion into mass entertainment and would celebrate the beloved animal he describes as his heiress, and to whom he left 1.3m as a sign of affection. From left to right: Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto. Photography: Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty for the Met Museum/Vogue Cara Delevingne. Photography: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld Doua Lipa. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images The show’s curators had hoped the red carpet would be a thoughtful tribute to a six-decade career in fashion, with industry insiders squabbling over who could unearth the darker archive pieces. The events co-host Dua Lipa, in a corseted white Chanel dress that was worn on the catwalk in 1992 by Claudia Schiffer, model Lila Moss in a peach dress from one of the latest designer collections for Fendi, and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, in an iconic violin dress from the 1983 Lagerfelds collection for Chlo, which was also worn by favorite Chlo Sevigny, followed the mission faithfully. But such was the success of the evening as a fundraiser with tickets of around $50,000 it was dubbed an ATM for the Met only if the official dress code this year was dress in honor From Karl, the unspoken dress code of every Met Gala is dress to make headlines. This red carpet charted Lagerfeld’s pop culture legacy. Choupette’s cameos reflected how the designer, who transformed his catwalks into casinos, airports and icebergs, brought surprise, humor and entertainment to the fashion world. Ke Huy Quan sports a look signed Lagerfeld. Photography: Anadolu/Getty The night confirmed that Lagerfeld’s signature look remains iconic four years after his death, as seen in Cara Delevingnes’ powdered silver wig and James McAvoys’ black paper fan, and most immersive in the full tribute by Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quans, created in collaboration with designer Dior. Kim Jones, who channeled Lagerfeld right down to the mittens, black sunglasses and rhinestone tie pin. Lagerfeld’s career included long and successful tenures at Fendi, Chlo and her eponymous label, as well as a first stint at Jean Patou. But the night underlined the fact that this is the Chanel house with which he has an enduring symbiotic relationship. Camellia flowers, pearls and tweed, the motifs of Chanel, have made countless appearances. Cardi B in two striking dresses. Photography: Anadolu/Getty Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Anne Hathaway’s strapless white tweed dress with matching jacket made for her by Versace was a red carpet take on Chanel’s classic tweed suit. The Cardi Bs dress, by designer Chen Peng, had camellias encrusted all over the quilted fabric in the style of a Chanel 2.55 handbag, while Sean Diddy Combs designed his own outfit, which featured 1,000 silk camellias and velvet. Kim Kardashian, who made headlines at the previous Met Gala by going on a crash diet to wear a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe, has had a quiet year by comparison, in a strategically draped skin-toned Schiaparelli corset of 50,000 freshwater pearls. Kim Kardashian sparkled in freshwater pearls. Photography: Justin Lane/EPA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/may/02/met-gala-2023-doja-cat-jared-leto-lagerfeld-choupette-feline-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos