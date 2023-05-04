Indigo Icons: Michiko Koshino, an avant-garde fashion designer





An indigo icon On May 31st and June 1st at Arena Berlin, Denim Premiere Vision is pleased to welcome Michiko Koshinoiconic Japanese designer. Michiko will participate in the 3rd edition of the denim fashion district and will exhibit its most emblematic pieces in a dedicated space at the heart of the show. She is also behind the new design of the Denim PV Berlin hostess outfit in collaboration with Alessio Berto, and will be featured in a unique conference the first day of the show! More info about Michiko Koshino Interview with Michiko Koshino, a Denim Icon PV Berlin Indigo Première Vision: How would you define the Michiko Koshino style? What are your main influences when designing clothes? Michiko Koshino: “As a fashion designer, my style can be described as avant-garde with a strong streetwear influence. I am constantly experimenting with unconventional materials, textures and prints to create a distinct aesthetic that is both fashion-forward and functional. My creations often include bold graphics, asymmetrical silhouettes and unique fabric treatments that showcase my technical expertise in making clothes. When it comes to designing clothes, I draw inspiration from a wide range of sources, including urban culture, music and technology. I am particularly fascinated by the latest advances in materials science and frequently incorporate cutting-edge fabrics like engineered mesh, reflective nylon, and waterproof neoprene into my designs. My innovative use of these materials allows me to create garments that are not only visually striking, but also durable and functional. In addition to my fascination with materials and construction techniques, I am also influenced by the work of other avant-garde designers who share my passion for pushing the boundaries of fashion. My style is characterized by a bold and spirit that seeks to challenge traditional fashion norms and create a unique, fashion-forward aesthetic. Overall, my style is an expression of my passion for fashion design and my commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with fabrics and construction techniques. My creations are not only clothes, but rather wearable works of art that combine technical mastery with a bold and avant-garde aesthetic. PV: When did you start working with denim and what role does it play in your creative approach to clothing? Michiko Koshino: “During the 1990s, Japanese denim was becoming increasingly popular due to its high quality and unique characteristics. Japanese denim mills, such as Kaihara and Kurabo, began experimenting with different types of cotton and weaving techniques to produce denim that was more durable, softer, and had more interesting textures. John of Okayama, in particular, was highly regarded for its deep indigo color and rich, uneven texture. It was produced using traditional shuttle looms, which produced a narrower width of fabric than modern industrial looms. The resulting fabric had a tighter weave, making it stronger and more hardwearing. The popularity of Japanese denim during this period was also partly due to the emergence of “selvedge denim” orient yourself. Selvedge denim is a type of denim that is woven on traditional shuttle looms, resulting in a distinct self-finished edge. This type of denim was highly sought after by denim enthusiasts for its unique look and high quality. Overall, the use of Okayama denim by the Michiko Koshino brand in its Yen jeans in the 1990s was a reflection of the growing popularity and high quality of Japanese denim during this period. “Denim plays a crucial role in my creative approach to clothing. I’ve always been drawn to denim because of its versatility, durability, and iconic status in fashion. Denim can be dressed up or down, and it has a timeless quality that allows it to transcend trends and fads. – Michiko Koshino “When I create with denim, I constantly explore new ways to innovate and push boundaries of this classic fabric. I experiment with different washes, dyes and treatments to create unique textures and finishes. I also play around with different weights and blends of denim to achieve the perfect balance of comfort and style. My love for denim also extends to the cultural significance of this fabric. Denim has a rich history deeply tied to American and Japanese culture. Denim’s workwear roots make it an icon of blue-collar pride, while its popularity in youth subcultures gives it a rebellious edge. “Denim is a fabric that allows me to express my creativity and push the boundaries of what is possible in fashion. It’s a fabric that’s constantly evolving and adapting, and I’m constantly inspired by its endless possibilities. – Michiko Koshino PV: Of all the emblematic pieces that you will be exhibiting in the Denim Fashion District space, which do you think are the most representative of your work as a fashion designer? Michiko Koshino: “I would say the inflatable bomber jacket 1985 is one of my most iconic creations. It represents a revolutionary moment in fashion design, as it ushered in a new era of wearable technology and innovation. THE motor collection 1987 is also the one that is close to my heart, because it represents my passion for motorcycle culture and fashion. By experimenting with different denim textures and patterns, I was able to create a trend that was both practical and stylish. Another collection of which I am particularly proud is the military collection 1992, which showcases my fascination with military and utilitarian aesthetics. Through this collection, I was able to infuse traditional military design elements with my signature edgy style to create something truly unique. Lately, the millennium dress created in 1999 is a piece that I consider to be ahead of its time. Its puffy aesthetic and use of unconventional materials were not yet widely accepted in the fashion world at the time, but it ultimately helped pave the way for future experimentation and innovation in the industry. PV: Finally, what do you expect from these 2 days with the denim community and what would you like visitors to take away from this new edition of Denim PV in Berlin? Michiko Koshino: “Ultimately, I hope visitors to this new edition of Denim PV in Berlin will remember the creativity, innovation and passion that goes into designing and creating denim fashion. J hope inspire others to push the boundaries of what’s possible with denim and to continue to explore the rich history and cultural significance of this iconic fabric. Join us on May 31st and June 1st at Denim Premiere Vision Berlin to meet Michiko in person, discover her most iconic pieces and enjoy a deep dive into the world of denim!

