When Alia Bhatt said Ranbir Kapoor “is the Sonam Kapoor of menswear” | Bollywood

In a 2018 interview, actor Alia Bhatt talked about her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia spoke about what it was like working with the actor for Brahmstra: Part One Shiva, their first film together, released last year after several delays. Speaking about Ranbir’s style, Alia said she always believed filmmaker Karan Johar “was the Sonam Kapoor of menswear”, but after getting to know Ranbir she “tagged him as a fashionista”. . Read also : Prabal Gurung had already invited Alia Bhatt for Met Gala but she had refused Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor at a recent event in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April last year and welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. In an old interview, Alia spoke about Ranbir as a co-star and called his style “smashing “. Alia also said she started “asking for his opinion” before buying anything.

“I always believed that Karan Johar was the Sonam Kapoor of menswear. But now I believe it’s Ranbir Kapoor. He’s a hidden fashionista. In Bulgaria, he ordered things just for fun. J saw so many new looks. One day he came in velvet, then one day in camouflage, then caps and colored pants… He exploded to such an extent that I started asking him for advice to know if I should buy something or if something worked or not. I gave the fashionista tag to Ranbir Kapoor. I believe Karan will be happy to give this tag because he likes it too much”, Alia told Filmfare in 2018.

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The actor shared a bunch of photos from the event, where she mingled with celebrities such as singer Rita Ora. This year, besides Alia, actress Priyanka Chopra, socialite entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and billionaire heiress Isha Ambani attended the event.

Alia will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif as one of her upcoming projects.