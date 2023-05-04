The importance of sustainable fashion in Middlebury

Repairing and recycling clothes was one of the first hobbies that got me interested in fashion. And, to be completely honest, I don’t know anything about fashion. Growing up on a farm, my only sense of style growing up was pairing mud boots with a pink dress. The majority of my wardrobe was clothes from cousins ​​or neighbors that never really fit me well. In an effort to organize outfits that really fit me, I learned to use a sewing machine. I started by hemming pants or taking the size of jeans, but it quickly evolved into completely transforming clothing. I fell in love with upcycling, the process of creating new designs from the clothes you already have, without even knowing its benefits, I just wanted a nice shirt without buying one.

In Middlebury, once my friends found out I could sew, I was inundated with texts asking me to patch jeans or alter a top. Recycling and repairing clothes is key to capitalizing on the longevity of clothes and avoiding the unnecessary process of buying something new. There is a clear interest in this at Middlebury, and I hope students will find an outlet for this interest to grow further.

Looking around a classroom in Middlebury, it’s quite easy to get distracted by the screen in front of you when someone is scrolling through an online store. We see people picking up bundles of their freshly ordered clothes or shoes every day. We all do. We all see it. We live in a consumer culture that is rampant in Middlebury.

The dangers of fast fashion and a nine buy society are well known and are often discussed in Middlebury. We know all too well the ethical concerns of many clothing brands, the cost barriers to better and more sustainable brands, and the horrors of the environmental consequences of the fashion industry. Yet many of us still find ourselves stuck in the lure of buying something new whenever we see a trend popping up.

Still, the culture of thrift is alive and well here, as I think it is at many liberal arts colleges. The vintage or distressed clothing trend has led many people to walk through the doors of a thrift store. While this isn’t always driven by a desire to pursue less harmful fashion forms, it’s still a welcome change. Thrift and second-hand clothing shopping are much more sustainable methods of getting your retail fix and avoiding many consumer issues, although they are not without their merits. own problems.

What I would like to see in Middlebury is a culture that supports slow fashion, recycling or upcycling clothes, and more clothes swapping. Second-hand shopping is just the start, but I hope to see a future in Middlebury where students fix their clothes or swap items with friends before ordering something new.

Clover Magazine’s consignment shop last weekend was a great opportunity for buyers and sellers. This has allowed many to empty their closets and ensure that their clothes will be headed to another big house. For buyers, it’s a chance to get something new out of something old. Second-hand shopping is a much more sustainable alternative to buying new clothes, and more exciting. Sorting through the rack and finding a gem is a bit like a treasure hunt. As the current editor, I’ve been so excited about Clovers’ work to support sustainable fashion on campus.

Clover hopes to continue hosting events like these to support a sustainable fashion culture on campus. Stay tuned for more consignment pop-ups and recycling workshops in the future.

And, if second-hand fashion is your thing, be sure to visit several consignment shops in and around Middlebury. If there’s something online you want, check first if you can find a lightly used version that you might even like more.

