In the darkest days of the pandemic, when we were all walking around our homes and apartments in sweatpants or pajamas, I would occasionally go into my closet and collect an unbranded black suit bag.



I would put it across my bed, gently pull the zipper and release the walnut hanger with the same sweetness as a midwife giving birth to a baby. Jacket is precious: gray wool, Prince of Wales check, with padded shoulders and lapels so wide you could almost land a plane on them. During the lock it up was a ritual that kept me sane. I would shoot it the jacket (over my pajamas) and water the plants, vacuum the mats or feed the leaven entrance. Like a child with his blanket, my custom made coat I feel better.

Tailor-made is part of it words that have been so overused and diverted to the point of almost losing its meaning. It often acts as a synonym for fantasy for the made-to-measure, as in the made-to-measure software, but it’s not the same thing. It’s a sewing term; it comes from the time when a customer would choose the bolt of fabric that they wanted to transform into a garment. This fabric was then spoken for made to measure.

In today’s men’s and women’s fashion, bespoke refers to a small but revered niche, a niche that I wish more people understood, because bespoke tailoring is a crafts undertaken by craftsmen each few as extraordinary as jewelers or sculptors.

When you walk down the street in a store or department store and buy something on the rack, i.e. ready-to-wear. The costume can be of exquisite quality, but it was designed to fit a standard size series, which is why you will often need to have it changed. Custom made, however, changes the pattern even before the costume is made. The tailor or fashion house has an existing model and they will modify it to suit you, adding a few centimeters here or shorten the length if necessary. The fabric is then cut according to to the modified pattern, so that the the suit comes out ready to flatter your body.

The custom-made is slightly different made-to-measure. There there is no model. There is nothing, at first, except A conversation. i remember when I first went to see the tailor in London who would make my jacket. We sat in his studio drinking tea. He showed me dozens of samples until I found this Prince of Wales cheque. Then I stood in the middle of the room, arms outstretched Before a mirror while he took what appeared to be several thousand measurements, the numbers recorded in a notebook by his assistant. There were probably also acronyms, although I blocked them from my memory. In the old days, tailors barked things as FS, meaning flat seat or no back, and SLABC, which means stands like a stalled cab horse.

The process was strangely intimate: a person scrutinizing every inch of my body, something I generally avoid doing myself. And it took forever! The tailor had to make me a pattern from scratch. He had to bring me back for a whitewashed fitting, where my jacket was held up with temporary white wire is the first and only time someone ripped clothes off me, literally, the wire snaps with a pop. There was another montage in New York, when the tailor slashed my jacket with chalk strokes. And some three more months have passed before the finished product is ready. So why did I care about bespoke? And why do I think more people should try it?

There’s a magic trick involved tailor-made. It’s the magic of making people see something that isn’t really there. As a 19th century dictionary says, a tailor must be able not only to cut for good looking and well shaped, but grants a good form where nature has not granted it. Custom tailoring East everything to create the illusion of a good form, masking the fact, for example, that a man doesn’t back. This is something that Archie Leach understood well. He had a bulbous head, a thick drooping neck and shoulders, but his tailors could hide them physical defects to transform it into Cary Grant.

Yet the real magic of bespoke is knowing how much transformation is carried out. There is an Italian word that I often Think about: sprezzaturameaning studied neglect. A person who embodies sprezzatura is the one who appears to be effortlessly perfect. They probably go very far get dressed in the morning, but as soon as they’re done it’s like but they always watched This excellent, without thinking. The same goes with a tailored jacket, which corrects flaws in a way that never draws attention to the process: the wearer becomes carelessly flawless.

Put a slightly different way, everyone has a vision in their head of a better version of themselves, whether taller or slimmer or more elegantly proportioned. Tailor-made aids you come a little closer to this Platonic ideal, and he does it so subtly that other people suppose the illusion is the reality. As Beyonc said: I woke up like this. Beyoncé, you can be sure, often wears made to measure.

The most famous destination in the world for tailor-made couture is, of course, London Savile Row, a nondescript street tucked away in Mayfair. This is where the tuxedo was invented, at Henry Poole’s & Co, who once employed a man to cross the obituary pages and throw them away models of deceased clients. Huntsman & Sons, a few doors down, is iconic For his one-button jackets that are as finely balanced as mobiles by Alexander Calder. Meanwhile, Edward Sexton, who recently returned to the Row with a stylish new atelier, who previously worked with iconoclast Tommy Nutter, dress three of the four Beatles on the Abbey Road album blanket. More recently, Sexton has raised everyone from Harry Styles to Naomi Campbell.

But Australia also has its own bespoke suppliers: LaMilago in Adelaide; Zimma Tailors in Sydney; Germanicos in six capitals. You don’t need to fly around the world For get a vest in the finest Holland & Sherry fabric.

I remember a speaking event in London, in 2018, a few days after picking up my made-to-measure jacket. It was in a bookstore in Piccadilly, and my tailor was there. During the event, I caught her wandering gaze on her DIY, a pained expression on his face. Then he came to me and asked for the jacket back. Something was wrong which meant that the jacket was does not do its job. He would not be able to let it go until it does a few more changes. Stunned, I shrugged it off and put it back on, feeling like a knight who’s just been stripped of his armor while still on the battlefield.

The jacket was returned to me a few weeks later most amazing thing I have ever bought in my life. During lockdowns, at particularly low times, it was a source of joy and hope, even when the waistline started to tighten a little. I would put it on to catch a glimpse of my best self, lying in expect a happier tomorrow.