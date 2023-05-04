Fashion
What Saks and Bloomingdales think professional men should wear to work now
Now that pandemic-era attire is over, the professional men I talk to don’t know what to wear to work.
To answer the question, I caught up with Justin Berkowitz, director of menswear at Bloomingdales and separately Louis DiGiacomo, senior vice president of menswear at Saks. Each of them showed me around their store to explain their thoughts on how professional men should dress for work now.
The words they use
One word kept coming up in both conversations: high. It can mean a lot of things, but it doesn’t mean sweatpants. The two said that an important element of elevation is some kind of jacket, which Berkowitz of Bloomingdales says gives clothes a finished look. Both used the word polite to describe the effect of a jacket on a man on his way to work.
But a blazer is not necessary every day. Berkowitz said elevated sweaters, bomber jackets or overshirts also work to give that elevated look. What makes them high? They both said, texture. Saks’ DiGiacomo said that coming out of the pandemic, men want functionality, comfort, elevation, sophistication.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
How can a jacket work when it’s hot and humid? Linen and linen blends (linen/silk, linen/cotton) also work, DiGiacomo said.
He added that what’s under your sports coat is also important, and texture applies to shirts as well. Polo shirts may be appropriate to work with a jacket, but not the all-cotton variety of the 80s. What works now are polo shirts made of blends like cotton/silk or cotton/cashmere. DiGiacomo said crew-necks can also work if they’re the right gauge.
I suggested to DiGiacomo that texture and elevation are cousins, he agreed.
The other thing they both talked about was flexibility. Workwear is now Evening Wear and Weekend Wear. Men don’t want or need multiple wardrobes for different functions, one outfit should suffice for multiple uses. That wasn’t true before the pandemic, DiGiacomo said.
Pants
About the pants, Berkowitz of Bloomingdales said, skinny goes away but brings back your 90s pants and early years won’t work because most men look better in thin, but not skinny, with a slight taper, which is not what these older pants were.
Elastic waistbands (yay!) with hidden or visible drawstrings are very popular in tropical wools or performance fabrics (performance includes durable, lightweight, moisture wicking, mildew resistant, stain resistant, temperature regulating, breathable, stretch). Performance fabrics are now found in all sorts of garments that may be appropriate for work, including shirts and jackets.
Five-pocket pants (pants cut similar to jeans) are often made from better fabrics and are more appropriate for work due to their new raised constructions, as in the image below.
Shoes
In general, loafers won the job, although traditional lace-up dress shoes have been all the rage for the past eight months.
Berkowitz and DiGiacomo both brought up the subject of Chelsea boots (high boots with side goring, below) and said they were trendy and went with anything.
Berkowitz and DiGiacomo both use the classic word when mentioning a type of shoe: the white sneaker. They both say that a sneaker, especially white, with a clean profile (without decoration) is suitable for professional men. Berkowitz says you can take traditional products and pair them with new ones, like a white sneaker, to make the traditional things you own now work.
When they talked about using clothes already in men’s closets, I asked about using old suit jackets as a sport coat. It’s hard to describe the held look of horror they both had.
Suit jackets have a flatter finish and don’t look like blazers, Berkowitz told me. Sports coats pair better with trousers than a suit jacket, he said.
DiGiacomo said blazers are now unstructured, Berkowitz calling them softer, with more textured fabrics than in the past, but without sharp angles on the shoulder and often unlined. These are perfect for the job.
Marks
Zegna, Ralph Lauren, Theory, Boss, Canali, Dior, Fendi, Celine are brands that Berkowitz or DiGiacomo say are doing a good job adapting to what men want now.
These high-end brands inevitably raise the question of price. Not all men are willing or able to pay their price. Berkowitz said: “The price is made up of three elements: construction, material and brand. Consumers have to decide what each of these things is worth to them. DiGiacomo said: It doesn’t have to be silk and cashmere, it can be silk and cotton or silk and wool, and he pointed out that the Saks store brand is less expensive and is just as beautiful. He also suggested that certain pieces can be more versatile and essential because they can be worn over and over again.
One of the ways these brands do a good job, DiGiacomo said, is to experiment with color. It’s not that men should go from gray or black to bright orange or green, but to change more subtly, with different shades of the colors they wore or quieter, dustier shades of new colors. .
The future
Referring to what professional men wear to work, Berkowitz said, for a long time men wore uniforms, but the idea of that has faded away. Now it’s more about individual identity and it’s more complicated than wearing any suit with any shirt and tie in the closet.
About change, Berkowitz said, don’t change wholesale, use building blocks of your old styles with new stuff. DiGiacomo said his general advice is to be more adventurous, and he adds that accessories like belts and socks are also ways to do that.
The ultimate expert
After speaking with Saks and Bloomingdales, I posed the question to what is perhaps the most talked about expert in the world right now, ChatGPT. His answers weren’t as specific or knowledgeable as DiGiacomo and Berkowitz but still useful as a guideline.
Summarizing ChatGPT:
- Dress to impress. It is always better to be slightly overdressed than underdressed in a professional setting.
- Consider the environment. A more casual dress code may be acceptable in a creative or startup environment, while a conservative industry like law or finance may require more formal attire.
- Pay attention to personal hygiene and grooming which are important factors in maintaining a professional appearance.
- Dress for the occasion. Client meetings, interviews, or business trips can be times when you need to dress more formally than usual.
- Remember that you are still in a professional setting. Avoid shorts, sandals or graphic t-shirts.
He concluded by saying: These keys will help create a positive impression with colleagues, customers and superiors.
Even a computer knows it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/richardkestenbaum/2023/05/04/what-saks-and-bloomingdales-think-professional-men-should-wear-to-work-now/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan appears in person in Islamabad court amid heightened security
- SHS partners with Ghostlight for ‘Anastasia’
- Women’s tennis duo on their way to NCAA tournament
- What Saks and Bloomingdales think professional men should wear to work now
- Stock market today: live updates
- Google starts rolling out passkeys as a more secure way to sign in to apps and websites
- Meteosat-12: Europe’s new weather satellite takes first pictures
- China takes global yuan in bid to fend off armed dollar
- J&K politicians’ son apologizes for London protest and writes to PM Modi asking for emergency visa for mothers’ funeral
- Should Hollywood pump the brakes on the limited series?
- International art trafficking operation leads to 60 arrests and over 11,000 objects recovered
- Covid broke out at the CDC conference. Tell me what you mean? fine.