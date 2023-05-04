What Saks and Bloomingdales think professional men should wear to work now

What men wear to work now is different in the post-pandemic era. Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s

Now that pandemic-era attire is over, the professional men I talk to don’t know what to wear to work.

To answer the question, I caught up with Justin Berkowitz, director of menswear at Bloomingdales and separately Louis DiGiacomo, senior vice president of menswear at Saks. Each of them showed me around their store to explain their thoughts on how professional men should dress for work now.

The words they use

One word kept coming up in both conversations: high. It can mean a lot of things, but it doesn’t mean sweatpants. The two said that an important element of elevation is some kind of jacket, which Berkowitz of Bloomingdales says gives clothes a finished look. Both used the word polite to describe the effect of a jacket on a man on his way to work.

But a blazer is not necessary every day. Berkowitz said elevated sweaters, bomber jackets or overshirts also work to give that elevated look. What makes them high? They both said, texture. Saks’ DiGiacomo said that coming out of the pandemic, men want functionality, comfort, elevation, sophistication.

Textured jacket Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

How can a jacket work when it’s hot and humid? Linen and linen blends (linen/silk, linen/cotton) also work, DiGiacomo said.

He added that what’s under your sports coat is also important, and texture applies to shirts as well. Polo shirts may be appropriate to work with a jacket, but not the all-cotton variety of the 80s. What works now are polo shirts made of blends like cotton/silk or cotton/cashmere. DiGiacomo said crew-necks can also work if they’re the right gauge.

I suggested to DiGiacomo that texture and elevation are cousins, he agreed.

The other thing they both talked about was flexibility. Workwear is now Evening Wear and Weekend Wear. Men don’t want or need multiple wardrobes for different functions, one outfit should suffice for multiple uses. That wasn’t true before the pandemic, DiGiacomo said.

Saks loves this shirt for work. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Pants

About the pants, Berkowitz of Bloomingdales said, skinny goes away but brings back your 90s pants and early years won’t work because most men look better in thin, but not skinny, with a slight taper, which is not what these older pants were.

Elastic waistbands (yay!) with hidden or visible drawstrings are very popular in tropical wools or performance fabrics (performance includes durable, lightweight, moisture wicking, mildew resistant, stain resistant, temperature regulating, breathable, stretch). Performance fabrics are now found in all sorts of garments that may be appropriate for work, including shirts and jackets.

Five-pocket pants (pants cut similar to jeans) are often made from better fabrics and are more appropriate for work due to their new raised constructions, as in the image below.

Pants that work for work. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Shoes

In general, loafers won the job, although traditional lace-up dress shoes have been all the rage for the past eight months.

Berkowitz and DiGiacomo both brought up the subject of Chelsea boots (high boots with side goring, below) and said they were trendy and went with anything.

Classic Chelsea boots. Getty

Berkowitz and DiGiacomo both use the classic word when mentioning a type of shoe: the white sneaker. They both say that a sneaker, especially white, with a clean profile (without decoration) is suitable for professional men. Berkowitz says you can take traditional products and pair them with new ones, like a white sneaker, to make the traditional things you own now work.

When they talked about using clothes already in men’s closets, I asked about using old suit jackets as a sport coat. It’s hard to describe the held look of horror they both had.

Suit jackets have a flatter finish and don’t look like blazers, Berkowitz told me. Sports coats pair better with trousers than a suit jacket, he said.

DiGiacomo said blazers are now unstructured, Berkowitz calling them softer, with more textured fabrics than in the past, but without sharp angles on the shoulder and often unlined. These are perfect for the job.

Marks

Zegna, Ralph Lauren, Theory, Boss, Canali, Dior, Fendi, Celine are brands that Berkowitz or DiGiacomo say are doing a good job adapting to what men want now.

These high-end brands inevitably raise the question of price. Not all men are willing or able to pay their price. Berkowitz said: “The price is made up of three elements: construction, material and brand. Consumers have to decide what each of these things is worth to them. DiGiacomo said: It doesn’t have to be silk and cashmere, it can be silk and cotton or silk and wool, and he pointed out that the Saks store brand is less expensive and is just as beautiful. He also suggested that certain pieces can be more versatile and essential because they can be worn over and over again.

One of the ways these brands do a good job, DiGiacomo said, is to experiment with color. It’s not that men should go from gray or black to bright orange or green, but to change more subtly, with different shades of the colors they wore or quieter, dustier shades of new colors. .

The future

Referring to what professional men wear to work, Berkowitz said, for a long time men wore uniforms, but the idea of ​​that has faded away. Now it’s more about individual identity and it’s more complicated than wearing any suit with any shirt and tie in the closet.

About change, Berkowitz said, don’t change wholesale, use building blocks of your old styles with new stuff. DiGiacomo said his general advice is to be more adventurous, and he adds that accessories like belts and socks are also ways to do that.

The ultimate expert

After speaking with Saks and Bloomingdales, I posed the question to what is perhaps the most talked about expert in the world right now, ChatGPT. His answers weren’t as specific or knowledgeable as DiGiacomo and Berkowitz but still useful as a guideline.

Summarizing ChatGPT:

Dress to impress. It is always better to be slightly overdressed than underdressed in a professional setting. Consider the environment. A more casual dress code may be acceptable in a creative or startup environment, while a conservative industry like law or finance may require more formal attire. Pay attention to personal hygiene and grooming which are important factors in maintaining a professional appearance. Dress for the occasion. Client meetings, interviews, or business trips can be times when you need to dress more formally than usual. Remember that you are still in a professional setting. Avoid shorts, sandals or graphic t-shirts.

He concluded by saying: These keys will help create a positive impression with colleagues, customers and superiors.

Even a computer knows it.