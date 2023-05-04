Kanye West Hosts Yeezy Season 10 Show With Frank Ocean Soundtrack





Los Angeles, CA – Kanye West has made his fashion comeback after a controversial 2022, albeit in an unusually low-key way. The rap mogul quietly unveiled his Yeezy Season 10 collection during a secret show in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday (May 1), which was billed as YZY FREE. According Highsnobiety, the extremely low-key affair barely revealed clothes or fashion designs. Instead, the focus was on a group of skinhead models wearing skintight white t-shirts with black pants. Footage from the event, which took place in an empty warehouse on Melrose Ave, shows the models holding candles as Frank Oceans Self Control plays through the audio system. Kanye himself was apparently not in attendance, although he was seen preparing for the show earlier today alongside his wife, Bianca Censori. A viral photo showed him wearing a Manchester United retro Umbro jacket and what appeared to be black leggings. Check out the photos and videos from the Yeezy Season 10 show below: The surprise event comes just seven months after Kanye West’s controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris last October, where he was criticized for wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt. After being called out by Diddy about the garment, Kanye claimed the Bad Boy pattern was somehow being used by Jews, which started a stream of anti-Semitic and pro-Hitler comments on both social networks and in interviews. Yes, inflammatory remarks led to the dissolution of several lucrative business deals, including with adidas, Gap, Balenciaga and Def Jam and long-standing creative partnerships. After keeping a low profile for several months, the Chicago native addressed the controversy on Instagram in March, saying that watching Jewish actor Jonah Hill in 21 jump street made me love Jews again. related news Kanye West: Adidas sued by investors for its partnership with Yeezy April 30, 2023 However, Ye also hinted that the outrage over his anti-Semitic outbursts was initially misplaced, adding: No Christian can be called an anti-Semite knowing that Jesus is Jewish, before concluding with: Thank you Jonah Hill, I u’ like. As for Frank Ocean, Kanyes Yeezy’s season 10 show comes shortly after his own unspectacular return to the spotlight. The elusive R&B star headlined the first weekend of Coachella last month, but his highly anticipated performance drew mixed reviews after a scrappy and shortened set that Frank himself described as chaotic. It was later reported that the Blond The crooner had suffered a serious ankle injury days before the festival, upending his stage production plans which included an ice rink and more than 100 ice skaters. He later withdrew from his weekend two headlining spot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hiphopdx.com/news/kanye-west-yeezy-season-10-show-frank-ocean

