Kate Middleton spotted wearing Meghan Markle’s dress but there’s a twist!





Since the announcement of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, comparisons have been made between the Duchess and Princess Kate. They seem to have a lot in common when it comes to their style of dress, from matching plaid coats to sheer necklines, color block designs and royal blue cocktail numbers. Check out some of their best pairing moments in the video below… And now the princess has been pictured wearing a dress previously worn by Meghan, but there’s a twist. Ahead of the coronation, Madame Tussauds in Australia updated its royal section, with Kate given a brand new look. © DEAN LEWINS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Princess Kate’s wax work at Madame Tussauds in Sydney Her waxwork now wears a white Self-Portrait dress with long sleeves and a belted waist, and carries a small clutch. Her long hair has been styled in Kate’s soft curls. TOP STORY: King Charles: Major coronation timing now in doubt READ: Princess Anne reveals the surprising benefit of her coronation role Eagle-eyed fans quickly recognized the style of the dress. Meghan previously wore the same self-portrait design in 2018, but in red. The Duchess certainly turned heads when she stepped off the plane at Nuku’alofa Airport in October 2018 in Nuku’alofa, Tonga. © Pool/Samir Hussein Meghan wore the same design when she arrived in Tonga At the time, Meghan and her husband Harry were on their official 16-day autumn tour of cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Unfortunately, the pregnant Duchess had a wardrobe problem with her outfit, accidentally leaving the return tag on the dress. Kate is a huge fan of Self-Portrait and has worn their designs on several occasions, including to the Platinum Jubilee Concert last year when she stepped out in a midi dress and a cream chiffon bouclé and blazer. © Kirsty O’Connor – PA Images Kate chose to wear Self-Portrait at the Platinum Party at the Palace Of course, royal fans have now turned their attention to the upcoming coronation and the speculation surrounding Kates’ outfit of choice. TOP STORY: The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured with their children during the coronation rehearsal MORE:Prince William greets first coronation guest at Windsor Castle According The temperaturePrincess Kate will not wear a tiara at the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but may instead wear flowers in her hair, which would reflect “King Charles’ belief in the importance of sustainability and his love of nature”. While we’ll have to wait until Saturday morning to find out whether or not Kate will have a tiara moment, the princess gave a hint about her chosen outfit during a chat with This Morning host Alison Hammond , when the pair met during William and Kate’s joint Birmingham outing in April. It is not known if the princess will wear a tiara for the coronation Alison revealed on This Morning that she and Kate had spoken about the coronation, telling viewers: “I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation? Because I said to him, ‘I have a feeling you’re going to wear blue.'” Kate reportedly replied, “There’s a hint of blue!” © Photo: Getty Images The blue sash signifies Kate’s position as Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order The comment had royal fans on social media speculating what outfit we might see the princess wearing for the historic occasion, but Kate could also have hinted at another accessory. At the state banquet and diplomatic reception last year, the Princess donned a blue sash, signifying her position as Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest rank of chivalry personally. awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II for service to her. . Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up for The Royal Explainer newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

