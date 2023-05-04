Best casual chic pants for men 2023





O When you step away from the safe and unwavering world of denim, finding the right men’s pants can be a tricky process. How should they adapt? Which fabric should I turn to? And what about the color? Well, in our humble (but expert) opinion, we advise you to go for casual chic, whether it’s tailored trousers or work trousers à la Dickies or Carhartt. These designs will give you optimal style and event-appropriate versatility, with the option to dress them up or down depending on the mood. LEARN MORE When it comes to adapting, relaxed is best. Although we hear whispers of the return of the skinny fit almost every year – lately, following Celine and Saint Laurent showing their love for the silhouette – so far it seems we’ve managed to stem its resurgence. of popularity. And, when it comes to tailored pants, a relaxed fit will easily bridge the gap between smart and casual, unlike anything close-fitting. If you were under the impression that a loose fit only suits tall men, you would be very wrong. Just look at Jonathan Bailey or Manu Rios who are both under 6ft tall but still like to wear the more relaxed fit – and look all the better for it. From left to right: Jonathan Bailey and Manu Rios / Getty For fabric, natural fibers tend to feel better against the skin, so a wool, cotton or viscose is preferred, although a polyester-based yard often looks great as well and is usually available at a price. more affordable. Fluid fabric with a pleasing drape is perfect for oversized tailored trousers, especially where there’s a break in the ankle, while stiff twill is perfect for work trousers. Our best advice would be to stick to the basics when it comes to color – be it black, white, navy or camel. Wearing brightly colored pants is a privilege that only a select few can afford. For the rest of us, it’s getting us closer and closer to clown territory, so it’s best to stay away and steer clear of it altogether. So, without further ado, it’s time to step up your smart-casual game with one of the pairs from our list below. Keep scrolling for the best. LEARN MORE Uniqlo Two Way Pleated Tapered Pants Uniqlo Is there anything Uniqlos pants can’t do? Made from a wrinkle-resistant fabric that’s also less susceptible to stains, they’ll keep you looking crisp all day, and with 2-way stretch, they’ll be the most comfortable pants you’ll ever own. Buy now 39.90 , Uniqlo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dickies Original 874 Navy Work Trousers Dickies I literally don’t know how I would live without my Dickies 874 work pant. It’s the most versatile pant I own thanks to its structured fabric yet relaxed fit, whether you dress it up with sneakers and a t- shirt or with moccasins and a shirt. A wardrobe staple ready for any eventuality – now I want them in every color. Buy now 65 , Dickies {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Our Legacy 70s virgin wool trousers MatchesFashion Any menswear lover will know Our Legacy, the Swedish brand that enjoys a devoted fanbase thanks to its unique take on timeless Scandi style – from unstructured suits to sheer shirts, from expertly cut trousers to woolen overcoats. ‘alpaca. These pants have a resolutely 70s spirit. Made from a shiny virgin wool with a slightly flared leg, they will easily accompany you from morning to evening. And the fit is perfect. Buy now 340 , matches {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Arket X Mr. Porter Eurythmics pleated cotton-twill straight-leg pants Mr Porter Part of the exclusive Scandi high street hero Arkets capsule for the Mr. Porter online marketplace, it’s no wonder these pants are a wardrobe staple we all want in our wardrobes. From the versatile off-white hue to the subtle pleats, they easily tick all the strenuous and laid-back boxes. Buy now 80 , Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cos wool wide-leg pants Because Cos should be at the top of every well-dressed man’s list. Offering elevated basics that are compelling dupes for Joseph or The Row at a fraction of the price, it’s perfect for those with a timeless sense of style. From premium fabric to contemporary silhouettes, this quality pair of black pants is an absolute wardrobe staple – and the wide leg style ticks all the boxes. The relaxed fit and fitted waist make for a sleek design that will take you from office to pub with subtle sophistication. Buy now 99 , Because {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nanushka Macen Slip satin pants Nanouchka While you might not think wearing satin pants is your style, wait until you try a super soft pair of Nanushkas pants in this divine coffee bean hue. The ultimate vacation purchase, these are the perfect pair of pants for a dinner date at any stylish vacation destination. Worn simply with a crisp white t-shirt or even the matching shirtyou will be the elegant seaside man you have always dreamed of. Buy now 475 , Nanouchka {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Topman stone stacker straight pants The man at the top Made from a polyester twill, the Topmans Stackable Pant looks a lot more expensive than its $46 price tag. With a perfectly straight fit, ankle breakaway and semi-exposed pockets, it has a utilitarian feel without looking too much. relaxed. They go straight to my basket. Buy now 46 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Loose Weekday Uno suit trousers Day of the week Made from responsible fabrics, Weekdays loose-fitting tailored pants are a must-have for work or play. Paired with a simple waistcoat for a Friday night or a casual Oxford shirt for the office, you’ll be ready for whatever the day throws at you. Available in six colors, be sure you’ll find a pair to suit you. Buy now 57 , Day of the week {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Samse Samse Noah Pants 11736 Samse Samse Every year, Samse Samse produces high-end basics that you can wear season after season – so it’s a brand that should be on any dress-conscious man’s bucket list. For those who like their pants relaxed but not oversized, Scandi’s Noah silhouette will work just fine – and we love the heather grey. Buy now 120 , Samse Samse {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Acne Studios tailored wool trousers Acne Studios Just one purchase from Acne Studios and you’ll be hooked. From couture to denim, the collections are full of easy-to-wear yet understatedly stylish pieces that will live happily in your wardrobe for years to come – and these pants are just one example. Made from 100% wool, they hang beautifully and the pinstripe detailing adds a touch of 80s appeal. Buy now 390 , Acne Studios {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

