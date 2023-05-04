The best picks in beauty, fashion and experiences for Coronation Weekend

At the time, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth at their Windsor home. Archive Bettmann

May 6 will mark the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. To celebrate the event taking place at Westminster Abbey, the UK has declared May 8 a public holiday and here’s everything you need to know about where to go and how to look your best for the long weekend at come.

Prepare your skin for Coronation Weekend with a quick visit to the recently opened second Dr Jacks Clinic in the heart of London. The new clinic offers all of the aesthetic medicine and anti-aging treatments for which Dr. Jack is so renowned, but will expand further to encompass more synergistic expert-led services including dermatology, plastic surgery and nutrition, with a growing team of industry leading experts. Enjoy a bespoke facial at the new SkinTech Studio with Iris Maglanoc, followed by a quick session of Profhilo injected by Dr. Brendan Khong, and your skin will glow for months after a long weekend of partying.

Dr David Jack at his new clinic in Belgravia Dr. David Jack Clinic

To celebrate the coronation of kings, the hotel’s iconic façade has been transformed with beautiful decorations, reminiscent of those created by stage designer Oliver Messels for the Queen’s coronation in 1953. In homage to the coronation emblem, the florist In-house designer Philip Hammond will also create beautiful floral arrangements throughout the hotel unifying flora from all four nations of the UK. The Dorchester will also unveil coronation-themed F&B offerings at Vesper Bar, with head bartender Lucia Montanelli creating her new cocktail, The Sovereign Martini, to mark the celebrations. The hotel’s new outlet, Cake & Flowers, will also offer themed flowers and cakes for sale.

The Dorchester is a must visit for the Coronation long weekend The Dorchester

In support of The Princes Foundation, Penhaligons presents a fragrance created with and inspired by Highgrove Gardens, home of Their Majesties King Charles III and The Queen Consort. A floral symphony, the Highgrove Bouquet fragrance serenades the senses while Silver Linden Blossom brings this fragrance back to its earthly roots and will ensure you smell heavenly regal all weekend long.

Feel Heavenly Royal with the Penhaligons Highgrove Bouquet Penhaligons

A digital health concierge offering functional and regenerative medicine with a holistic approach operating across London, Optimize Health is your starting point, and one stop shop, to holistic wellbeing. Supported by a team of physicians and experts offering in-depth functional medicine and testing, the conveniently designed app provides a full range of services and solutions aimed at optimal health and longevity. To boost your energy and feel better for the long weekend, contact one of Optimize Healths physicians and take advantage of their personalized intravenous infusion treatment, tailored to your medical history and desired outcome.

Now you can enjoy personalized IV infusion therapy with Optimize Health Optimize health

Complete your cool royal style for the Kings Coronation with the Linda Farrows SS23 Lady Driver Collection. Key styles include the Shelbya slim frame with a 22-carat gold-plated titanium cat’s-eye face; Sennaa sleek, modern silhouette with a striking sloping front and the sierraan oversized style.

Be Cool For Coronation Weekend In Linda Farrow’s SS23 Styles linda farrow

WNU, or WithNothingUnderneath, is the only shirt maker that matters to style insiders. Famously loved by Megan Markle, WNU’s slightly oversized and nonchalantly elegant silhouettes are now available in summer’s favorite linen and fresh new colourways perfect over a pair of jeans or under a classic trench coat for the upcoming celebration weekend. royal.

Dress up in WNU shirts fit for a king WNU

Want to be pampered while sipping a cocktail? You got it! Nestled in the center of London’s buzzing Fitzrovia borough, Iris Avenue is the chic and friendly neighborhood space founded by Amanda Lee and Edward Power amid the pandemic in 2021, and offers a comprehensive list of care services, including manicures/pedicures, eyelash extensions, massages, facials complemented by a full bar known for its most delicious matcha lattes and cocktails.

Get pampered at Iris Avenue, the chic and friendly spot tucked away in the heart of Fitzrovia, London Avenue des Irises

A shoe designed for everyday neutral running, Lululemon’s Blissfeel 2 is your go-to shoe for coronation weekend. Featuring a women-centric fit and cushioning profile and based on 4 years of research and development, the seamless upper provides support and breathability with soft, springy cushioning that keeps you bouncing. A royal suite long weekend will never be easier.

Hit the pitches of London in these Blissfeel trainers from Lululemon lululemon

The trendy Hotel Café Royal celebrates the coronation of kings in style with its Experience of King Charles III, a luxury offering that immerses guests in the story of the new family and the life of the Kings. The experience includes one night accommodation at the Hotel Café Royal; a chauffeured tour in London’s Queen Mothers Daimler, with stops at Clarence House, St James Palace, Buckingham Palace and Guildhall Gallery; Afternoon champagne tea in the historic East Grill Room. 1865.; all complemented by a full English breakfast for two, served in The Gallery. For parties of more than two, the Hotel Café Royal also offers The Crown Jewel Experienceoffering guests the royal treatment including a night in the Royal Two Bedroom Suite with breakfast and an exclusive after-hours glimpse of the crown jewels of the Tower of London.

Stay at Hotel Café Royal for Coronation weekend and enjoy the King Charles III experience Hotel Cafe Royal

Want to have the traditional English afternoon tea without missing the coronation of kings? You got it! For a different experience on the go, look no further than GAILs Bakery. You can get a box of GAILs cream tea, including 3 plain scones, 3 raisin scones, clotted cream and GAILs strawberry jam available in-store and online.