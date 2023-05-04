Richmond County School Board Receives Dress Code Policy Update, Recognizes Students and Staff

HAMLET Celebrating Inspirational Monthly Achievement Awards, American Legion Public Speaking Contest Winner, Family Discussions on Uniform Policy, and an Update on the Security Grant were topics on the record at the school board meeting of the Richmond County on Tuesday.

Inspirational Achievement Awards

West Rockingham school principal Joy Watson presented the monthly Inspiring Excellence Awards to three members of her staff and faculty: ELA teacher Amy Allen, Angelika Cameron and Nathaniel Short.

Presentation of the Zane Searcy Oratory

Zane Searcy, a junior from Richmond Senior High, was recognized as the third runner-up in the American Legion Speech Contest at Chapel Hill in early March. He presented his submission, A Strong Tower of American Duty, to the board and at the end received a standing ovation from everyone in attendance.

Duty, honor, homeland, these three sacred words indeed encapsulate the essence of a strong nation, Searcy said. Without them, we would surely have crumbled under the strain. Only by taking responsibility will the integrity of our nation be maintained.

Zane, did you finish third? asked school board member Cory Satterfield. I would like to know what these first two did.

God bless anyone who had to follow this, added Scotty Baldwin.

Searcy’s mother, Sandi, was especially proud of his courage and confidence.

I’m standing here shaking in my boots, and he goes and does this, Sandi Searcy said.

Every English teacher’s dream, right there, added instructor Shanda Roberson.

From left to right: Dr. Joe Ferrell, superintendent; Jim Butler, Principal of Richmond High School; Zane Searcy; Sandi Searcy,; School board president Wiley Mabe.

Construction and Security Grants Update

Steven King provided an update on renovation projects in Richmond Senior, Fairview Heights and Mineral Springs.

Progress meetings will be held monthly with the principals of the three schools at the Jobs Building Trailer in Richmond and at the end of the meeting they will then collectively tour the three construction sites, King said. Every second Tuesday of the month, meetings will be organized by Zoom with the architect and the contractor to discuss as well.

King also talked about updating the installation of the OpenGate threat detection device in high school. After a detailed description of the system, council member Ronald Tillman asked if the detection system had already been installed.

They have not yet been delivered, King said. The company will come to help us install and train our staff in its operation.

Uniform policy

Melvin Ingram, Executive Director of Auxiliary Services, presented an early draft of proposed changes to the RCS Uniform Policy.

I am very pleased to stand before you with the fruits of our labor and feedback from our feedback sessions that we conducted in schools, Ingram said. We had 132 families represented and

it was a pleasure to meet them and I had very good feedback because they were happy to have their opinion on this uniform policy.

Ingram went on to describe how the name of the policy will change from a uniform policy to a dress code.

We showed three examples of how we’re moving away from a one-size-fits-all policy to a dress code and noted what they liked about those particular choices.

Ingram said they were pretty in-depth about what the ideal top, bottom and shoes for parents would be, as well as various items.

We ask you to consider this as a first reading together with the raw data that will be sent to you.

Chairman Wiley Mabe noted that this submission was taken under advisement.

As a benchmark, it’s up to us to review for 30 days and we’ll vote on it at our next meeting, Mabe said.

The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 6 at 5 p.m. at the Central Office in Hameau.

