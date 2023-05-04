Adidas Ultraboost vs. Hoka Clifton Running Shoes

This article is part of our seriesBattle of the Markswhere we compare category-leading products to their counterparts to determine which ones are actually worth your money.

When it comes to the best running shoes of 2023, there are two key players you’ll see hitting the streets, gyms, and races: Adidas Ultraboost and Hoka Clifton.

To see which of these viral sneakers are really worth the hype, I tested them in a side-by-side comparison, alternating between each pair of running shoes for two weeks during outdoor runs, full indoor training classes and of everyday life to see what the real deal is.

Airy shoe with maximum ventilation, the Adidas Ultraboost is more for those looking for a fashionable option rather than an ultra supportive running shoe. It’s a nice light support training shoe, but for everything else you’re better off with Hoka. These chunky shoes are ultra-cushioned and provide maximum support and shock absorption, making them incredibly comfortable for everything from long walks to long runs. Their versatility, in our book, is worth it.

Material Primeknit upper, BOOST particle thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) midsole, Stretchweb outsole, Continental rubber tread Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foam midsole, designed mesh upper and the shoe is made from vegan and recycled materials, according to the brand Sizes Women 4.5-12, Men 6.5-15 Women 5-12, Men 7-16 Colors 16 (women and men) Women’s 10 regular-width or 8-wide wide, Men’s 19 regular-width or 11-wide wide Care Spot clean with a mild detergent. Or machine wash cold with mild detergent (but remove laces and insoles first and put your shoes in a pillow case). Then air dry (away from direct sunlight) Hand wash in cold water with mild soap and air dry (away from direct sunlight) Fit Size large True to size Features Features half-size options, the brand’s beloved BOOST midsole and Primeknit textile upper made from recycled polyester and Parley Ocean plastic (plastic waste reinvented, according to the brand) Comes in half sizes and wide width options, weighs 7.20 ounces, 5.00mm heel to toe, EVA foam midsole and mid-level cushion, depending on brand

The Ultraboost 1.0 Primeknit upper is a stretchy, breathable yarn made from at least 50% Parley Ocean plastic (or plastic waste intercepted from ocean pollution, depending on the brand) and 50% recycled polyester. The BOOST midsole is the brand’s foam cushioning that’s made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) particles and the Continental rubber tread provides fine traction.

The Hoka Clifton 8 style gives an update on its upper with an engineered mesh that is breathable and encourages airflow that I could feel on my feet as I ran. The super-cushioned midsole is made from a compression-molded ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) that creates a soft, responsive landing. The high abrasion rubber also did just as well on different surfaces.

The first thing that stands out when putting on this pair of Adidas Ultraboosts is the Primeknit upper. It gives you that comfortable, built-in sock-like feel without the typical tongue slipping down or having to be adjusted. I admit, I didn’t know at first how I was going to feel late in races because my feet can swell or I have to tighten my shoes depending on the weather and my mileage. So I was curious if workouts in the extended tongue-lip combo would start to feel less safe. But it turned out to be just as incredibly comfortable, flexible, and adaptable to every use. But one thing to note, the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 ran big in my experience, so I recommend ordering a half size down for the ideal amount of wiggle room in the toe box.

When I first laced my Hoka Cliftons, they fitted true to size and overall looked like a refreshing, springy, cloudy dream.

Cushion and support



A remarkable pair of running shoes gives you the right support throughout your high impact activities. The Adidas Ultraboost 1.0s were incredibly comfortable, especially on long walks, I felt like I wasn’t wearing them and melted into the heel. But that was part of the problem whenever I started to really make meaningful movements. Because this shoe was so airy and fluffy, it didn’t give my body the stabilization and overall support I needed. When I went for a run, the base seemed almost flimsy or insubstantial. The lightness is great for hot days and when walking on scorching sidewalks, but the fragility felt like it could shift under my feet rather than support them, which wasn’t what my joints were looking for as their only backup as they repeatedly pounded against hard surfaces.

When we talk about cushioning, there are two distinct aspects: midsole stack height [aka the foam material between your feet and the ground] and soft cushioning, Caroline Bell, head of shoe reviews for Fleet Feet, explained when we researched how to find the right running shoe.

And that’s where Hokas thicker base, made from a thick layer of EVA foam, excelled in my opinion. I could feel the difference in cushioning as that maximum padding made for a much more supportive run. Although some athletes prefer options with less foam or minimal support, there was just a huge difference to my joints every time I slid on my pair of Hokas with how well they absorbed the impact of every step, running or jogging.

And don’t let the Hokas signature fool you. These shoes are incredibly light, period. But for me, that beloved chunky base is another surprise that makes Hoka a powerhouse. Despite what you might think based on the looks, this heavy base isn’t a stiff, heavy block of cement that’s going to weigh you down. It actually strikes the perfect balance between cushion and floor support. It gives you spring in your step as well as a stabilizing foundation without feeling like a slab of concrete or cardboard.

The type of running shoe you put some distance into depends on your personal preference and the level of support you need for your body.

When I first put on my Hoka Cliftons they were snug and as soon as I took my first steps I understood what the hype was behind this brand. But then when I started running with it, the difference in cushioning level got stronger with every step. Let’s put it this way: I was so blown away, these shoes made me realize that it might be time to reconsider swapping out my favorite training shoes before my next upcoming race.

But when you look good, you feel good. That’s why the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 stands out for its versatile lifestyle and ultimate comfort for low-impact activities. But no matter how hip you look, you won’t feel as good during or after a run if you’re not wearing a pair of sneakers that give you enough support.

And that’s why Hoka is a win for my body.