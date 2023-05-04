Fashion
Padma Lakshmi’s spring shopping list, trendy food
Food is more than Padma Lakshmis nine to five.
The Top Chef Emmy-nominated host, acclaimed cookbook author and creator of Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (which returns to Hulu on May 5 for its second season), happily takes her work home.
The India-born, New York-raised star often shares the kitchen (and a fantastic sense of style) with her daughter, Krishna, but the 13-year-old recently declared her culinary independence.
She stopped cooking with me lately, says Lakshmi, 52. She says I’m too oppressive. I understand. It would be like if you were learning to play tennis and your father was Andre Agassi.
But that doesn’t stop Lakshmi from hoping to have breakfast in bed, quietly drinking copious amounts of tea while reading the newspaper this Mother’s Day.
Shed also likes to skate around the neighborhood with her daughter, maybe catch a movie or stroll down the aisles of a bookstore together, then end the day with dinner at one of her favorites, Il Posto Accanto in the city. ‘East Village.
Here, the professional foodie shares with Alexa her ingredients for a tasty life.
These candles smell refreshing, not cloying, and they last a long time.
These bags are stylish and so useful. They come from a women-owned company with an admirable philosophy: less is more.
I first published this cookbook in 2006, and I think it was ahead of its time because ingredients from around the world are so much more accessible and appreciated today. It was re-released in 2021 and was actually named one of Apples best books of the year!
I loved making Qabuli Palow (a spicy lamb and rice dish topped with sautéed carrots and raisins) with Chef Shamim Popal on the Afghan episode of Taste the Nation. I hope viewers will see the amazing things that immigrant communities do for this country and are willing to sacrifice themselves for the chance to have a better life.
I discovered them when I lived in Alphabet City. They are a stylish way to enjoy as you go while adding flavor to your cooking.
Lassi is a type of drinkable yogurt. I liked this product so much that I contacted them to become an investor. It’s loaded with probiotics, very low in sugar, high in protein and the kids love it. I can’t store it at home.
These are comfortable despite the height and go with everything, especially jeans or dresses.
Ideal when you want a little lip coverage and a natural glow!
I love the wine list and the welcome. This is a very welcoming place for Italian food. That’s my cheers!
I’ve been making my own custom scent blends from essential oils for years because most commercial brands give me a headache. They are also perfect to add to the bath or use for a massage.
They only make this brow pencil in three shades, and I rotate between them.
