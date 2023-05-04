Fashion
Priyanka Chopra flaunts her taut waist in an elegant cut-out dress
She spoke earlier in the week about having a botched operation.
And after her candid confession, Priyanka Chopra was out in New York on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Joined by her husband Nick Jonas, 30, the stunner, 40, headed to Sona restaurant while sporting a pink cutout dress while the boybander looked stylish in a suit.
The next morning, Priyanka made her way to Good Morning America in Times Square where she delivered another stunning presentation in a pink dress.
While out with her hubby, Priyanka showed off her tight belly and petite waist in the pink dress which featured a twist front.
A vision: Nick looked suave during the outing
Have a giggle: the pink number had knots at the bottom to show even more skin
Keeping with her pink theme, the brunette beauty wowed in a peach-colored dress for her television appearance with the pretty silk dress with black embellishments
Ahead of her release, Priyanka opened up about the botched facial surgery in the early 2000s that led to her being called “Plastic Chopra.”
The star – who attended the Met Gala with Nick on Monday – got candid during a recent appearance onSiriusXM’s Howard Stern Showabout the removal of a polyp in his nasal cavity that went wrong.
She explained, “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.”
Priyanka said she was fired from film projects and even feared that the botched operation could end her career prematurely.
Check me out! She was strutting
Pretty in pink: She paired her look with sky-high Christian Louboutin heels
Hi! She was waving to fans outside the event
Saluting the masses: she signed autographs for avid hunters
Glam: She was joined for the GMA appearance by Sam Heughan, who she stars in the new movie Love Again
Glam: she paved the way for promotion for her new film
At the time, she was reluctant to go under the knife, but it was her late father Ashok – who happened to be a doctor himself – who persuaded her to undergo corrective surgery.
She explained: “I was terrified of it, but he was like, ‘I’ll be in the room with you. He held my hand and helped me regain my confidence.
As for regaining her confidence on the big screen, Chopra credited Bollywood director Anil Sharma for helping her get back on camera.
She explained, “I was supposed to play this main role and was transferred to a secondary character. This filmmaker was very nice. He, as the tide was against me, said, “It’ll be a small game, but give it your all.” And I did.’
Chopra gave more details about the botched surgery and its aftermath in her autobiography – titled Unfinished – which was released in February 2021.
The happy couple: Priyanka kept her husband close
Hurt: At the time, she said it led to some haters calling the former beauty pageant queen ‘Plastic Chopra’. She was a young adult when she noticed a benign growth in her nasal cavity that required surgery to remove.
Stylish: Sam looked stylish in a navy ensemble paired with crisp white trainers
“Fortunately, a polypectomy looked like a fairly common procedure. Unfortunately, that was not the case,” she wrote in her book.
The surgeon “accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed”. And the star, who had already risen to fame in her native India for her looks, remained “horrified”.
“My original nose was gone,” Priyanka explained. “My face was completely different. I wasn’t me.
On the way:Ahead of her release, Priyanka opened up about the botched facial surgery in the early 2000s that led to her being called ‘Plastic Chopra’
The wrong operation lost her job – she says in the book, she was fired from two films. “All the talk about body parts and skin tone made me feel devalued, invisible and uncertain about my future,” the Baywatch star said.
“Having lived through the aftermath of a supposedly simple polyp removal, I knew I was unwilling to follow the course he had laid out for me, even though he, as a very capable expert , was right,” she added.
“My difference is my strength. If I looked like other “classically beautiful” girls, I wouldn’t stand out and, more importantly, I wouldn’t be me.
Priyanka has had “several corrective surgeries” and is now “used to this face”.
Stunner: She posed and preened for the cameras
|
