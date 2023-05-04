Best novelty slippers for men – fun and silly gift ideas





O hats don’t like fancy slippers? Providing on all fronts, they bring both comfort and joy, all in one small, quirky package, making them the perfect pick-me-up for any special man in your life – even if that special man is you. Whether lounging at home on the weekends or wearing them to relax on vacation, wherever you are, you can experience a lifelike Tom Hanks in Big, channeling your inner child with every step you take. make it to your fun new furry friends. LEARN MORE Even better, this season it seems that the novelty shoes are In. London designer JW Andersons newest shoe release it’s a favorite among the fashion crowd is novelty at its finest. A collaboration with Wellipets, who created the frog-themed wellies worn by Prince Harry as a child, JW Anderson has updated the classic wellington boot into a mule suilhouette, not to mention the very frog face important, of course. JW Anderson X Wellipets Frog Loafers / JW Anderson Whether you want to stomp in the classic masculine bear claw, prefer cute animal shaped feet, or want to show your appreciation for the Harry Potter franchise, the wide range of options available ensures that there is a pair that will tickle your pickle. Whichever you choose, they’re sure to be a good conversation starter – whether out of admiration or, perhaps more often than not, disdain. Keep scrolling for the best. LEARN MORE Debenhams Universal Textiles Burger Slippers Debenhams A Big Mac? For your feet? What’s not to like? If you get them now, you’ll have them just in time for BBQ season – and who doesn’t want to flip burgers while wearing, well, burgers? Buy now 16.99 , Debenhams {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fatface Boris Badger mule slippers fat face Perfect for a cute cottage aesthetic, these Boris Badger briefs are ideal for nature lovers who live in the countryside. With a super soft lining and rubber sole, they’re both comfortable, practical and fun – just keep them away from your pets, who might think they’ve gotten a new toy. Buy now 29.50 , fat face {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hislovy Piranha Plants House Slippers Amazon If you’re a Mario fan, look no further. Although not official merchandise, they are inspired by Piranha Plants, which will remind any Nintendo fan of the beloved game. Buy now 26.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Heat Treats Faux Beaver Fur 3D Novelty Slippers Heat treats You won’t be breaking when lounging around your house wearing these super comfy slippers with a plush exterior, fleece lining and padded insole. Whether it’s winter or summer, you’ll never want to take them off again. Buy now 19.95 , Heat treats {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Footwear Studio Dunlop Men’s Monster Claws Bulldog Dog Novelty Faux Fur Slippers Amazon Always a classic, surely every guy has owned a pair of bear claw slippers at one point or another. Well, now is your cue to get back on the bandwagon and enjoy walking around the house with those furry beasts. Buy now 21.95 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fish cakes with cod Amazon Channel your inner Love Island lothario by following Luca Bish’s lead with a pair of fish flops, sure to become your new poolside companion. We have your hook, your line and your sinker (sorry…). Buy now 16.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Harry Potter Mens Burgundy Gryffindor Slippers Size 7 Amazon Calling all Harry Potter fans! Well, only those that belong in Gryffindor, because these squishy slippers have the houses shield proudly displayed front and center. If you identify more with the dark side, there is Slytherin options available too. Buy now 10.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Geweo Thick Sole Slides Unisex 3-10UK(36-45EU) Amazon If you’d rather wear sandals than slippers, that doesn’t mean you should be left out of the fancy shoe party. With a 4cm sole, they offer incredible levels of stability and shock absorption. Just watch your toes! Buy now 17.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

