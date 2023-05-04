Video Game Hall of Fame 2023 adds The Last of Us, Wii Sports and Barbie





Four inductees joined the World Video Game Hall of Fame at the Strong National Museum of Play, organizers announced on Thursday: Barbie Fashion designer, Computer space, The last of usAnd Sports Wii. The quartet of classic games have been recognized by the Hall of Fame for their influence on popular culture or the gaming industry, and will be on display this summer at the expanded Strong National Museum of Play. The 2023 Global Video Game Hall of Fame inductees beat out a strong list of nominees for this year’s inclusion, a group of finalists that also included age of empires, angry Birds, Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare, FIFA International FootballGoldenEye 007, NBA 2K, earthquake, And Witchcraft. In a press release, The Strong detailed the impact of each game, starting with Digital Domain and Mattel Medias Barbie CD-ROM. Barbie Fashion Designerorganizers noted, helped prove a market for games aimed at girls. Barbie Fashion Designer became a starting point for the girl’s game movement and turned the software and gaming scene upside down, said collections manager Kristy Hisert. It also sparked important questions and debates. What does it mean to be a game for girls? Should there even be games for girls? What are the implications of these games? What are the consequences of gender games? original Naughty Dogs The last of us was praised by the Strong for its in-depth storytelling, intimate exploration of humanity, thrilling jumps and cutscenes, and memorable characters. The last of us remains popular due to the quality of its gameplay and the strength of its story, video game curator Lindsey Kurano said in a statement. by Nintendo Wii Sports was a defining moment for the game; as Barbie Fashion Designer, Sports Wii appeals to an untapped market. Black game and culture researcher Aryol Prater noted that Sports Wii has made players millions of people around the world who never thought of playing a game before. It became a gaming phenomenon as news stories about the game grew, causing various groups of people, including those at many senior centers, to leave their couches and sweat with virtual bowling, tennis, and more. . Finally, Computer spacea title inspired by the previous inductee into the World Video Game Hall of Fame space war, broke ground as the first commercial video game. Prior to Computer spaceWhen 1971 came out, there really was no commercial video game industry. Computer space didn’t bring video games to the masses, said Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for interpretation and electronic games, but by showing that video games could reach paying audiences outside of computer labs, it threw the basics of the gaming industry. Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer space, The last of usAnd Sports Wii join the inductees of the last years, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, SP. Pac man, by Sid Meier CivilizationAnd dance dance revolution, as Hall of Fame games. A total of 40 games are now recognized by the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

