Designer Jeans for Men – Times of India

Here is a list of some of the best men’s jeans brands:
Levi’s Men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans
These slim jeans from Levis come in a deep Indigo shade which is very popular right now. The comfortable jeans are made from the soft, breathable fabric that is the signature of Levis jeans for men. Jeans can be paired with all your t-shirts and shirts for everyday looks. Every man needs at least three pairs of jeans in his closet and these indigo colored jeans are perfect when you don’t want to wear black but are also reluctant to wear light colored jeans for the day.
Diverse Men’s Slim Fit Denim Jogger
The perfect fusion of joggers and jeans, these denim joggers from Diverse are the most comfortable thing you’ll see online for men today. These branded denim joggers for men are made from a poly cotton and spandex blend fabric with a drawstring waistband that adds comfort to everyday outfits. The relaxed fit combined with the elastic waistband makes it easy to slip on and move. Pair it with your t-shirts for an everyday college look and don’t forget to pack them for your next vacation too.
Red Tape Men’s Jeans
These skinny jeans from Red Tape are one of the best choices of designer jeans for men. The pants are made from a cotton and spandex blend that offers stretch and comfort in one stylish package. These low-maintenance men’s jeans are easy to wash, making them the perfect choice for your everyday outfits. The tinted dark blue color is very stylish and goes well with all types of t-shirts and shirts. This adds a versatile reliability to the jean where you can just pair it with anything in your wardrobe without thinking twice.
Pepe Jeans Men’s Slim Jeans
This stylish pair of jeans from Pepe Jeans is the perfect choice if you are looking for a well balanced pair of men’s jeans. Designer jeans for men come in a dark shade that’s easy to pair with all your t-shirts and shirts, making them a very versatile choice. The jeans also come with the added benefit where you can buy them online from the comfort of your home but have them altered for free at any Shopper-Stop store in your city. The perfect combination of online shopping meets the convenience and convenience of retail.
Click here for more designer jeans for men.
United Colors of Benetton Men’s Regular Jeans
These relaxed-fit jeans come in a dark blue hue and can be machine washed, making them a very versatile and easy-to-wear everyday choice. The jeans are perfect for everyday use and come from a top brand like United Colors Of Benetton which ensures quality and durability. The jeans are perfect for college, the office and more and are also available at a great price, so you have to add them to your wardrobe for sure. Pair it with your best high-top sneakers for a completely stylish look.
US POLO ASSN. Men’s jeans
This 100% cotton jeans from US POLO ASSN. are the perfect pair of jeans for every man. Designer jeans for men online come in a variety of colors and sizes, making it easy to explore and find the right choice for you. The slim fit tapered jeans are stylish and will look great when worn with t-shirts and shirts. Jeans are also a great choice for everyday wear and can easily be worn during holidays and vacations. If you need a pair of jeans that will go with everything and help you get through your weekends with just one pair, then this is it.
Jack & Jones Men’s Regular Jeans
These dark blue jeans are the perfect plain jeans for men. Designer jeans for men have a relaxed fit that offers maximum comfort and style in a very affordable package. Classic jeans are great to pair with your white shirts and t-shirts and will look even better when paired with your best white sneakers for men. The jeans are easy to wash and very durable, which will make them last for years. The perfect pair of jeans, so when in doubt, choose them without worry.
The Pant Project Men’s Slim Fit Stretch Jeans
These stylish ankle jeans from The Pant Project are slowly gaining popularity. The perfect jeans for everyday use. The jeans are made from a stretchy lycra fabric with an expandable waistband, making it easy to find the perfect fit. You can always buy a size smaller and let the stretch fit you perfectly. The length is ankle length making them perfect for everyday wear, they are also easy to modify making them a really nice pair to own. The Pant Project is slowly becoming one of the best men’s jeans brands online and is a must-have for sure.
Designer Jeans for Men: FAQs
- What is the best brand of jeans for men?
Levi’s, Lee, Wrangler, Flying Machine, Spykar, DIESEL and Mufti are some of the top men’s jeans brands in India.
- What type of jeans are the most popular for men?
Mid-rise, relaxed-fit jeans are the most popular style of jeans for men. These can be worn to college, work, vacation, travel and more.
- Can I pair my jeans with formal shirts for the office?
Yes. Pairing casual jeans with formal shirts is very stylish and the perfect semi-formal outfit to wear to the office every day.
