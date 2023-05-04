Alabama fashion designer is making waves across the country with clothing designs

ROANOKE, Ala. (WTVM) – A young designer from Alabama has put a lot of smiles on prom-goers’ faces this season.

Shamar Houston has designed beautiful dresses and other styles for teens across Georgia, eastern Alabama and beyond.

This season is especially different for Houston, as some of his support system is gone, but thanks to Houston’s challenges this spring, he’s managed to continue creating designs and making others feel beautiful.

The 28-year-old Roanoke, Alabama native is pretty much a fashion design prodigy.

No, I didn’t go to school, the only real training I have was in 8th grade, I took sewing, Houston said.

He said it was boredom with what was in the shops that inspired him to learn how to make his own clothes, which eventually turned into dresses.

For the past 4 years, business owner Legend Couture has brought out young girls all over our viewing area and beyond.

Taking his clients’ ideas and turning them into beautiful, wearable pieces of art.

And get that, he does it all with no formal training, no dress sketches, and a pretty quick turnaround.

The golden dress, it took two weeks because I was going from one dress to another, says Houston.

This spring has proven fruitful, but not without hitches on the road. Like an immediate family member injured in a serious car accident.

My cousin Zehkylah everyone calls her ZK and her boyfriend Terrance sadly he didn’t survive, Houston said.

And losing a family matriarch, his great-grandmother who also helped him learn some sewing skills.

Today (May 3) marks a week since we had his funeral, Houston said. It was hard to deal with during prom season.

His business is not only keeping him busy, but also going viral on the internet, but he’s not too busy designing his great-grandmother’s final dress. His family couldn’t be prouder.

I’m very proud of him, said Houston’s grandmother and assistant Linda Owensby. I think he does a fantastic job. He spends so much time making them.

Last year, Owensby said she and Houston were working on dresses at her home, but in March Houston was able to get a studio space through the Roanokes Bridging The Gap community service program.

Now Houston has more space to work in and a place to sponsor clients.

Houston said that although prom season was a mental challenge this year, it was definitely worth it.

The prom, the wedding, whatever I do, those are really special times,” Houston said. So knowing that I was part of it, boosting someone’s confidence and making them feel beautiful, that’s what it does for me.

He says he gets calls from all over the country from girls who want a dress made by him.

He told News Leader 9 that his loved ones he lost were part of his inspiration to carry on, but said family definitely comes first.

For clothing inquiries, you can follow Shemar Houston at Legend Couture Designs on Tik Tok at marthelegend and on Facebook at shemar houston.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.