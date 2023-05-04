Startups are fueling growth by winning in the gender-neutral streetwear segment

Startups have always played an important role in thinking ahead and bringing new ideas to the table. In a world where gender stereotypes often dominate the fashion industry, it’s refreshing to see emerging start-ups challenging traditional norms with gender-neutral streetwear.

Global streetwear is worth approximately US$185 billion, or approximately 9% of the global apparel and footwear market. Besides, Deloitte's study reveals that India's 390 million millennials and 440 million Gen Z cohort make up a significant portion of the streetwear consumer base in the country's overall Rs 5.3 lakh crore apparel market.

Tapping into this growing opportunity, fashion start-ups are disrupting the industry by bringing gender-neutral streetwear to the fore. With a focus on inclusivity and individuality, start-ups around the world are providing a comfort room for everyone. Gender-neutral streetwear is growing in popularity due to the growing acceptance of gender fluidity, comfort and practicality, inclusivity, and the empowering message of challenging traditional gender roles. It’s a statement of self-expression for all shapes, sizes and identities.

Global brands are joining the non-gender craze

Several gender-neutral streetwear start-ups are currently gaining popularity around the world. One of these brands is tomboy, based in the United States, which offers fashionable and tomboyish clothing for women. Wildfang has collaborated with exclusive fluid streetwear segments from Nordstrom and Obey in the past. Another notable brand is Whitean Italian fashion house founded by Virgil Abloh in 2012. Off-White offers a range of clothing including hoodies, t-shirts and track pants emblazoned with the brand’s logo. Palace Skateboardsa London-based skateboarding lifestyle brand, offers graphic tees, hoodies and beanies. Heron Prestona New York-based brand, offers cargo pants, denim jackets and statement pieces with their logo. fear of god, founded by Jerry Lorenzo in 2013, also offers neutral streetwear as well as collaborative collections. Lately, kithfounded by Ronnie Fieg in 2011, offers a variety of clothing items such as hoodies, t-shirts, jeans and tracksuits emblazoned with the brand’s logo.

India is on a winning streak with rapidly growing streetwear brands

India, with its multiple options of designs and ideas on offer, has seen several national brands making a name for themselves in the streetwear market. Brands such as almost god, jaywalking, midnight law, Six5Six Feet, Bahana, Smokwear, Delhi clothes, Clothing Ozo, Strey, HUEMN and many more are changing the wardrobe of Indian youth.

In conversation with Clothing Resources (AR), Vikas Reddy, Owner of Midnight LAW India,affirms, In recent years, we have seen an increasing number of fashion start-ups embrace inclusivity and diversity by offering gender-neutral streetwear collections. It’s a refreshing change from the traditional, gendered approach to fashion that is often exclusive and alienating. This type of fashion in a gender-neutral streetwear space empowers everyone, regardless of their gender identity or expression.

There are a number of reasons for the growing popularity of gender-neutral streetwear in the country. First, there is a growing awareness and acceptance of gender fluidity and non-binary identities. Second, gender-neutral streetwear is often more comfortable and practical than traditional women’s or men’s clothing. It is not designed to fit a specific body type or to flatter a certain figure, which makes it ideal for people of all shapes and sizes.

Third, gender-neutral streetwear brands are generally more inclusive and diverse than traditional fashion brands and cater to a wide range of people, including those who identify as LGBTQIA+, disabled or obese. This inclusiveness is one of the main reasons why people are drawn to these brands. Fourth, gender-neutral streetwear sends a powerful message of equality and empowerment. Wearing clothes that challenge traditional gender roles can be a way to express yourself and make a statement about who you are and what you believe in.

The young Indian crowd is ready to experiment with funky clothes and streetwear with its bold and stylish designs has become a popular choice. Local artisans and their creations are also loved by streetwear brands and designers, making tribal and bohemian styles a popular wardrobe addition.

Dhruv Khurana who owns almost god, an Indian luxury brand that is visually appealing and whose design language has captivated consumers for a long time, believes it is important to consider it as a larger industry or movement. This means recognizing that there are multiple brands and artists involved, each with their own audience and that market growth depends on the collective effort of all of these stakeholders. Additionally, drivers of growth would likely include factors such as the quality and popularity of art produced, the ability of artists and brands to reach and engage with audiences in different languages ​​and cultures, the development strong fan communities and the promotion of healthy competition in the marketplace.

Vikas of Midnight LAW India also added, In my opinion, the main drivers of growth are definitely social media, online shopping, ease of starting an online business (through platforms such as Shopify), user-friendly digital marketing and influencers. These factors have created opportunities for greater brand awareness, more venture capital investment in the space, and increased legitimacy for online purchases, which is building consumer confidence.

Strategies for staying afloat in the competition

To gain visibility in the Indian market, streetwear brands are collaborating with popular Indian influencers to create buzz around the brand, potentially turning their followers into customers. Building a physical presence by organizing pop-up shops and events in major Indian cities also helps build brand awareness and generate excitement around the brand. Limited edition collections are another strategy used to create a sense of exclusivity and rarity that resonates with Indian consumers, driving demand and sales. Additionally, forming partnerships with other businesses is considered an effective way to promote products and reach new customers.

Bhavisha Dave from Indian capsule, which has 28 brands under its umbrella and launched its store in Bangalore, clearly defines streetwear as the segment most loved by young people for the present and the future. She claims that streetwear is a genre that is gradually finding stable growth in the Indian fashion market. People are getting when it comes to their sense of style and dress and streetwear gives them the freedom to try innovations in their usual style of dress. Since streetwear is no longer considered “underground”, all brands have a strategy of providing a unique print piece to the consumer along with exclusive size product offerings.

Well-established clothing brands also benefit from the streetwear segment

The fashion industry has seen a surge in the popularity of streetwear, and the integration of sneakers and clothing has played an important role in this trend. great kicks, a high-end sneaker brand, recently launched a clothing collection that balances both sneaker and wearable culture. Similarly, British streetwear brand Represent expanded its product category by launching sneakers. The Indian market has also seen an increase in streetwear culture.

We are delighted to be BoohooMans destination of choice as they are boosting streetwear culture in India by introducing a range of ultra-stylish options. BoohooMan is poised to disrupt the Indian market which is teeming with opportunity, added Jayanthi Ganguly, Head of International Brands, Marketplace and Omnichannel.

Additionally, Budweiser has partnered with Myntra to launch the Budweiser Streetwear Co Collection, And Bewakoof.com And The Souled store also launched the collection seedha gali se which includes a range of hyper prints, color blocks, bottoms and more in the main category respectively. Both have over 100-250 SKUs to meet growing demand.

