Fashion
Camilla’s dresser ruffles feathers watching Kate’s fashion
One of Queen Camilla’s closest aides is ruffling feathers at Buckingham Palace, as she takes on what could be the toughest job for royal aides.
Jacqui Meakin is Dresser to the Queen, tasking her with choosing outfits for the oldest woman in the royal family.
But Camilla’s longtime dresser has raised eyebrows among other palace servants by asking what other royals plan to wear and enforcing the royal rule that Queen Consort Camilla’s preferences come first .
This makes Meakin the target of Palace whispers and a cruel nickname: she is known as “Ms. Meakin.
“She is very small but has a big character,” said a palace insider. “She speaks softly and without fuss but knows what she wants and has a very strong character.”
Apparently, the color blue is particularly problematic as it is the favorite of Camilla and Kate, the Princess of Wales.
“No one likes being told what to wear, especially senior members of the Royal Family, but when it comes to events they attend alongside the Queen, they have to bow to her preferences and play second fiddle,” the Buckingham Palace source added.
“Camilla particularly likes a shade of pale blue and a dark navy blue, as does Kate. But when it comes to events where they can’t wear the same color, Kate obviously has to change her choice.
Other sources said that Meakin’s nickname is not cruel but affectionate, and that while it doesn’t make sense, it’s still useful.
The coronation of King Charles on Saturday also gives some headaches. Royal ladies must all wear white and Camilla and Kate prefer bright white and therefore more flattering, but cannot wear identical shades.
“It’s a minefield for Jacqui, who has to make sure women’s outfits at the coronation and all the events surrounding it don’t clash, it’s hard for her to navigate telling the royal family what she can and can’t wear and it takes a seasoned professional to do that,” the source adds.
Meakin becoming a target for palace whispers makes her the second Queen’s dresser to be a controversial figure who might suggest the role makes her occupant a target.
Queen Elizabeth II’s stylist Angela Kelly was once one of the most powerful people at Buckingham Palace. Nicknamed “AK-47”, a play on her initials and a Russian machine gun due to her quick temper, she was the Queen’s favorite and one of her last companions.
She held the keys not only to the royal wardrobe but also to Queen Elizabeth II’s jewellery, leading to a famous row with Prince Harry when his future wife Meghan Markle wanted to try on her tiara for a rehearsal with his hairdresser and had to wait for Angela to give him permission.
Calling Angela “obstructive” and “a troublemaker”, her power was so assured that she could even afford to annoy Queens’ grandson; not anymore.
Jacqui worked for the Royal Family even longer than Angela and was a favorite of the late Queen Mother; she is known for her discretion.
When the Queen Mother died in 2002, Jacqui worked for Queen Elizabeth and was later taken over by Camilla whose “horse” look of jodhpurs and sweaters needed an urgent update as it became clear she would be marrying the heir to the throne.
She’s since helped Camilla find her style with a selection of boxy jackets and elongated coat dresses.
Camilla also favors a good hat and outfits that feature a low-key split collar and bracelet sleeves to better show off some of the exquisite jewelry she now has easy access to.
Jacqui is in constant contact with Camilla’s favorite designers, including Bruce Oldfield, the designer of her coronation dress – and Fiona Clare who said: “I go through Jacqui for everything Queen. She is incredible. She organizes all the fittings and I even think that she finds some pieces for him. I first send my sketches to Jacqui and the queen makes the final decision. She knows what she likes and she gains confidence.
Like Kelly, Jacqui hails from the north of the country, the city of Newcastle and is a proud “Geordie” as the townspeople are called. Also, like Kelly, she is an outspoken person who has become a confidant as well as a staff member.
“She has become very close to Camilla, we laugh a lot when they are together,” adds the source. “She’s also very calm, which is important when you have a job as important as hers.”
Meanwhile, the end of the AK-47’s Reign shows how quickly one can go from royal favorite to pariah when one reign is replaced by another.
Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Angela, who was Elizabeth II’s dresser and confidante for two decades, had been forced to leave her Windsor cottage in the Royal Park, even though the Queen told her promised a home for life.
Posting photos on Instagram, she wrote, “Getting ready to say goodbye. She added, “I’m too old to worry about who loves me and who doesn’t! I have more important things to do! If you love me I love you! If you support me, I support you. If you have me, I don’t care.
It is believed that King Charles II bought Angela a house in the northeast of the country so she could be near her family, but the message was clear. AK-47 was missing.
The king was said to have been uncomfortable with the power Angela wielded over his mother and in particular the fact that the queen had allowed him to write two books about his work for the queen.
There was concern in royal circles over some of the photographs used in the books taken by Angela because they showed the monarch so relaxed. One had the monarch with her hands in her pockets and in a second she had her feet up on a chair.
