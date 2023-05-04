The annual prom dress collection is a huge success





Zengeler Cleaners and Mothers Trust Foundation partnership a resounding success Submitted by John Coxon Zengeler Cleaners’ annual prom dress drive resulted in another huge success this year, as prom season returned to its pre-pandemic format at most local high schools. The campaign yielded thousands of dresses previously worn by students and customers of Zengeler Cleaners, as well as donations to the Vernon Township Library District and other benefactors, resulting in a total of 6,448 dresses and hundreds of other items including shoes, jewelry, handbags and formal wear accessories. This year’s campaign supported the increasingly popular “Pop Up Prom Shoppe” hosted by Lake Forest’s Mothers Trust Foundation (MTF) at the University Center of Lake County’s (UCLC) Grayslake campus. The program creates opportunities for those who otherwise could not afford the cost of prom attire. After sifting through thousands of dresses, FIM volunteers sorted them by size, then offered local high school students the opportunity to “shop around” for their dream prom dress and accessories, all at no cost to students. “Mothers Trust Foundation has provided a wonderful service to high school girls,” said Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners. “Our company is extremely pleased to work with an organization that continues to provide opportunities for students in Lake County. Mothers Trust Foundation has expanded this concept beyond just a gift of clothing by providing an educational component in conjunction with the University Center of Lake County and the College of Lake County.This program is intended to continue to grow in the years to come. This year, the Pop Up Prom Shoppe and Educational Opportunities took place the weekend of March 11-12; 688 students from 34 area high schools were able to find their dream dress, with nearly 1,500 dresses in total selected by event attendees. 92 students enjoyed the high school VIP day, where they got a taste of the college experience at UCLC and CLC. The event was supported by hundreds of volunteers, many of whom were also students from local schools. “Mothers Trust Foundation is proud to partner with Zengeler Cleaners, Lake County University Center and Lake County College to spread knowledge of post-high school options and the joy of prom with the youth of our community” , said Marly Subido, office and events manager at the Mothers Trust Foundation. “It’s truly more than a dress – it’s nurturing education and building confidence, while participating in the memory of a high school life. It’s full hearts and tears of joy.” More information about Mothers Trust Foundation is available at motherstrustfoundation.org. For more information on Zengeler cleansers, contact Tom Zengeler at (847) 272-6550, ext. 14, or visit zengelercleaners.com. Zengeler Cleaners stores are located in Deerfield, Long Grove, Northbrook, Northfield, Winnetka and Libertyville.

