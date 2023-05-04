The ball through the ages: how formal fashion evolved

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s prom season, and for those who have already celebrated their 10th class reunion, they may be scratching their heads at some of the fashion choices.

From chunky ruffles and bows to cutout mini dresses, today’s dresses are very different from those of yesteryear.

Although the prom fashion is more recent, the prom actually dates back to the 1800s. It comes from the word “promenade” and was originally an event for students that had its roots in debutante balls.

Local operators in Gorant say they are blindsided by the change in ownership



“It was for graduate students, it was their practice of social etiquettes and manners before they embarked on the new phase of their lives, and it wasn’t until the 1930s that it became a ritual in high school,” said Dr. Taci Turel. , professor of fashion and interior merchandising at Youngstown State University.

Turel touched on some of the history of evening wear from that era.

In the 1930s, ball gowns were more sophisticated and glamorous. Chiffon and tulle were the popular fabrics, and most dresses were long.

“When you go into the 1940s it changed a bit because it was the era of World War II and there wasn’t a lot of availability of fabrics and materials, so people were making their own dresses, and it was simpler, sometimes shorter, and more modest in those days,” she said.

The 1950s brought more elaborate styles, with rhinestones and sequins, and dresses were less modest.

1956

1958

“Now we’re not restricted by all the World War II era rationing anymore. We have more of an abundance of everything, so it was a bit of a celebration of that, and when you look at history in fashion, in general, trends are not things that are dictated by fashion designers, but it is generally necessitated by the events of the times, or you know, by the social and political environments”, she said.

The 1960s featured empire waists. In the 1970s, styles were a bit more diverse, including mini and maxi dresses.

“When you come to the 1980s, that was when ruffles and big bows were popular, and prom couples will wear more matching colors,” Turel said.

In the 1990s, it was all about “Madonna style”. The singer had a major influence on the fashion of the time. Dresses and hair were great.

In the 2000s, dresses were more minimalist and spaghetti straps were popular. Satin fabric was used in many dresses of the 2010s.

If you want to predict current trends, it is important to consider all factors. Turel said fashion is often influenced by necessity.

“If you think about all those old, really big ball gowns, obviously at that time women weren’t so active, or they weren’t riding bicycles, for example. But when bicycles were invented, pants came along,” she said.

The sewing machine had a major impact on fashion. Because people could mass-produce clothes faster, this ushered in a standardized size. Before, clothes were made to measure.

The invention of nylon and synthetic fabrics also changed the game. People wore woolen socks and dresses were longer, but with nylon they started wearing mini dresses.

Current events have also had a noticeable impact on the fashion market.

“COVID-19 has impacted fashion because a lot of people have started working from home and it’s made casual, comfortable clothing more in demand,” Turel said.

Sara Cummings, a former student of Turel and owner of Treasured Moments Bridal and Formal in Boardman, said that when it comes to current styles, the bustier is back. Fluffy dresses, loose bottoms, and colors like black, red, and jewels seem to be popular. She also added that “pink Barbie” is all the rage amid the upcoming release of the new Barbie movie.

She noticed another thing.

“Since I took over the store five years ago, I have noticed a difference. When girls walk in and say, “Hey, I saw this dress on TikTok,” she said.

“Instead of saying, ‘Hey Beyonce wore this style, I want this’, it’s, ‘Hey this girl on TikTok wore this style, I want this’,” she added.