Of course, GPS navigation makes life easier. But it doesn’t help your brain
Birds do. Bees do.
Humans, unfortunately, forget how to do this.
And by that, I mean getting from here to there without relying on the Global Positioning System, better known as GPS, that modern miracle that a recent academic study has found has been linked to cognitive decline and symptoms. associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
Good grief.
Is it no good for you anymore?
Apparently not, although, as far as I’m concerned, GPS is the most useful acronym since ATM.
Admittedly, it is not infallible.
Six months ago I spent two hours trying to get to a dinner party in Cranbury, NJ, about 50 miles from my home because my GPS insisted on redirecting me to Cranberry, PA, which is 410 miles away. .
In the past, many of us relied on maps to get to unknown destinations. Then came MapQuest, the internet-era’s first alternative to the glovebox Atlas, which not only provided a map of where you were going, but gave you step-by-step directions on how to get there.
Note that MapQuest wasn’t foolproof either.
I once asked the website for directions to the house directly across from mine, and seconds later it gave me the best route, consisting of eight convoluted steps.
Without maps (and MapQuest), confused motorists have long relied on logic, luck and helpful gas station employees, an endangered breed.
Last time I told a gas station clerk I was lost, he said, I don’t do directions.
And I had just filled my tank!
(I was tempted to walk away without paying and scream, I don’t make money! But I didn’t.)
Astronomy is another aid to navigation.
i: Is it the pole star?
PASSENGER: That’s what I thought, but he’s heading for the airport.
Once I had a phone with GPS, I didn’t have to read maps, follow the stars, or scribble directions on the back of my electric bill.
I just did what my phone told me to do. And therein lies a problem.
My elementary school teachers taught me that I had five senses. Unfortunately, the sense of direction was not one of them. Like many people, I am hopeless when it comes to navigation.
I get lost on my way out of the driveway.
Certainly, over time, humans can develop a set of skills that can help us move from place to place, especially if we pay attention to our surroundings, look for landmarks, and don’t allow a disembodied voice to dictate our every move and do all the work for us.
A Canadian study published earlier this year concluded that using a card, rather than a device, actually improves overall brain health.
This study, by researchers at McMaster University, appears to align with the popular belief that our brains, like our muscles, need to be exercised to get stronger.
For years, we’ve been told we can stave off cognitive decline by playing word games, doing crossword puzzles, engaging in lively conversations, and giving our brain cells a good daily workout.
We can now add driving without GPS to the list.
Independent studies done on rodents have shown that forcing them to explore complex environments has a positive impact on the growth of new neurons in their hippocampus, a part of the brain that plays a major role in learning and memory.
(The New York Rats are said to have gotten so smart that three of them will be on Jeopardy next week.)
I had an experience three years ago when I was driving home from Tappan, NY in a bad storm and lost my GPS connection. After a couple of wrong turns I got so lost it took forever to get home.
This is partly because I had relied on my GPS to get to Tappan. Three hours later, I had no memory of the route I had taken.
Today, for safety, I draw my route in advance and take a written version with me.
I also avoid asking others for guidance because most of them are terrible. My father was one of those people.
Turn right, he told me one day, then take this road to the end. Then, three weeks before the end, turn left.
The first time I tried to give my parents directions to my home in New Jersey was another nightmare.
This was before GPS and their navigation skills were even worse than mine.
After 10 minutes of dictating directions over the phone to my mom, I said, so, you’re going up on the George Washington Bridge.
She stopped me and asked me: Are we going to take it north, south, east or west?
Oh, I don’t know, I moaned. It’s a bridge. Take it from the side where you are not.
They got lost anyway.
Maybe it’s hereditary.
Maybe we should all stay home.
