



A women’s fashion boutique launched on the coast has moved to Richmond. Travian Vann recently opened an 1,800 square foot boutique and design studio at Stony Point Fashion Park. The company, which bears the name of its owner, manufactures and sells bespoke women’s clothing for special occasions, such as weddings and formal events. In addition to wedding dresses, Vann is particularly interested in designing reception dresses for brides. It’s when the bride gets comfortable and doesn’t want to wear the dress anymore, Vann said of receptions. I focus more on that. Vann moved its store from Hampton, where it opened in 2015 as Vann Collections. She said the move was made to be more central in Virginia and be a more convenient location for customers. We tried to find a midpoint for many customers, Vann said. I feel like being in the capital was the best way to go. It was either that or Northern Virginia, and I felt that would be a bit far for our Hampton Roads customers. The store opened in suite 124 of the mall in mid-March. The space once housed the Walking Co. Vann studio is across from Restoration Hardware and close to PF Changs restaurant. Travian Vann is also close to Aquarius Bistro, which opened at the mall in recent months. The store is by appointment on weekdays and open to walk-in customers on weekends. Wedding dresses range from $5,000 to over $10,000 and reception dresses start at $2,000. Formal dresses start at $1,500 and cocktail dresses at $800, according to the company’s website. Stony Point Fashion Park announced the opening of the Vanns store in a press release on Wednesday. He also announced that another new retailer, Couture Cycle, is now open at the mall. Couture Cycle sells new and used handbags and shoes. The store is in Suite 122, which was once occupied by Bare Minerals. Couture Cycle did not return a phone message seeking further comment by press time Wednesday.

