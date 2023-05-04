Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ says yes to a very specific wedding dress – IndieWire

One of the visual delights of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” was the show’s enthusiasm for bolder colors and costumes inspired by – but never limited to – Regency-era styles. Clothing is the show’s way of making it clear not only who has the social upper hand, but also each character’s approach to social climbing and self-confidence.

In the prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” costume designers Lyn Paolo and Laura Frecon (both Shondaland alumni) use the characters’ clothing to achieve the same goals from the moment we first meet the future queen. (India Amarteifio) on her way to marry a man she does not see. But for inspiration, they looked beyond the era of the show to something much more modern: the Met Ball.

“Laura and I are very conscious of being very respectful of the world that [Season 1 costume designer] Ellen Mirojnick created. It’s a pretty wonderful world. But our story is an origin story,” said Paolo. “So we started with research, and then after reading Shonda’s version of ‘Queen Charlotte’, we hit on that we wanted young Charlotte to feel more modern. Like you could wear those dresses to a Met Ball. It was more of a red carpet look than a period look.

This red carpet ethos is perhaps why Charlotte ends up sucking when she dresses to make a statement: her dresses are consciously designed to guide the conversation of Britain’s upper class through fashion. But it was essential for ‘Queen Charlotte’s costume designers to create the right amount of contrast for this look, so we could visually capture the moment Charlotte finds her voice in this new court she will one day preside over. This meant doing both the dress she arrives in and the English wedding dress imposed by the Queen Mother (Michelle Fairley) in Met Ball misses.

The dress in which Charlotte arrives at court is an excess of finery. “The coach dress, which is actually a skirt and a bodice with a Camisole jacket, was very well stretched in the script of Shonda,” said Paolo. “All of these descriptions – ‘I’m sitting here in this dress with this lace and jewelry’ – it was all in the script. The only difference for us was that we asked Shonda if we could change the dialogue to sapphires because we had found this company while we in London were calling Larkspur and Falcon who were recreating Georgian jewelry and asked if they could create tiny little jewelry that we could then sew into the costume.

Each of those tiny sapphires quivers as the car rolls along, betraying any sense of control Charlotte would like to have over her life. It’s perfect for when she confronts her brother Adolphus (Tunji Kasim) about marriage and realizes neither of them feel particularly in control of her future. Indeed, they are not, as Charlotte is almost immediately squeezed into a wedding dress that indicates the (extremely limited) use Queen Augusta would like her to serve.

“For the [English] the wedding dress is not really simple, but it looks consciously simple in comparison [to the carriage dress]. We’ve woven lots of Yorkshire and Tudor roses into the hem of this dress, which were also woven into George’s suit for the wedding. Augusta did not include anything German in British dress. It’s all England England England,” said Paolo.

The wedding dress can all but scream, “He’s going homebut it visually connects Charlotte and George when they first meet. George is the most daringly dressed, the most confident, even when he catches Charlotte running away. The English dress represents a version of their relationship where Charlotte succumbs to George’s charm. But that’s not who this young queen is, and so it’s not the wedding dress she’s wearing. Instead, she puts on the very current (very French) dress she brought.

“Charlotte’s vision for this moment, as a young woman trying to figure out who she is and certainly to say, ‘This is who I am,’ was completely royal,” Paolo said. The sense of royalty comes, Frecon said, from the internal intricacy of the dress, as opposed to the jewels sewn into the front. “It was embroidered by our machine embroiderer, Twan Lentjes, then it was hand embroidered and embellished by our embellishers, then we made the cape with a special sheen. It was such a thing. And we did it because we really wanted Charlotte to be able to show, “That’s me.” It’s who I am,” Frecon said. “Then our jeweler, our in-house jeweler and our milliner came together to create this trembling crown, which was simply spectacular.

The resulting triumphal dress is a classic “Bridgerton” marriage of intricate vintage stitching and modern shapes and colors, here taken from the designer Charles James’ work. “There was a ball encountered made about 10 years ago based on designs by Charles James. So that really helped inform and guide us,” Frecon said.

But Charlotte’s statement of royal intent had to be crafted with an awareness of her eventual style as queen who reigns over “Bridgerton” proper. “I relate [that gown] to the scene in ‘Elizabeth’ with Cate Blanchett, where she becomes the virgin queen,” Paolo said. “We have to follow [our version of the character] to answer the question of how did she end up being [the older] version of queen charlotte [Golda Rosheuvel].”

Even though “Queen Charlotte” sees the Rosheuvel monarch in mourning blacks, her dresses have the same strong lines and intricacy of design as her younger self. “She’s a vision in black, with all that jet jewelry and the veil and the embroidery on the veil,” Paolo said. “The hand beading, hand stitching, embroidery and jet jewelry that our team of artisans helped us create are truly remarkable pieces of costume making.”

All of these rich embellishments are designed to draw the eyes of any room Charlotte walks into, even ones filled with her dissolute offspring. Just watch Rosheuvel in motion to see how well she pulls it off and how the light reflects the details of her robes like armor. The tragedy of young and old Queen Charlotte is that the armor fits her a little too well.