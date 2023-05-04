Opening of an Art Exhibit and Commemoration of Red Suit Day at the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly





Content of the article An art exhibit honoring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls will help educate people and provide an opportunity to speak out about gender-based violence, the provincial minister responsible for the status of women said.

Content of the article To coincide Friday with Red Dress Day officially known as On National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit Awareness Day, the Heart Spirits Project will be open to the public at the Cumberland Art Gallery in the Legislative Buildings until May. The exhibit, created by Saskatchewan artist Cheryl Ring, contains 200 handmade clay hearts, each in honor of an Indigenous person who has been murdered or is still missing.

Content of the article May 5 is a day to remember Indigenous women who have been impacted by gender-based violence, to know their names, their stories and to honor their lives, Minister Responsible for Women’s Affairs Laura Ross said in a statement. The exhibit, Ross added, will create space for education and help expand the discussion about ending gender-based violence beyond Red Dress Day, so other families don’t have to. endure such an unimaginable loss.

Content of the article Red Dress Day dates back to 2010, when Metis artist Jaime Black exhibits the REDress project in which red dresses were hung to draw attention to the disproportionate number of Indigenous people affected by gender-based violence. Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said the province stands in solidarity with the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and their loved ones. It is important that we recognize and honor the lives lost and those who continue to be affected by the ongoing violence, McMorris said. Last year, 12 community projects received provincial funding and support Community Response Fund for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. First Nations and Métis communities and organizations can apply for funding under the program. The fund provides $400,000 for eligible projects led by First Nations and Métis communities, organizations and institutions in partnership with Indigenous entities to promote and improve prevention and enhance safety for those affected. A support line is available for those affected by missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people. For immediate emotional assistance, people can call 1-844-413-6649.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leaderpost.com/news/local-news/art-exhibit-opens-red-dress-day-commemorated-at-saskatchewan-legislature The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos