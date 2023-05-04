Female doctors are finally starting to earn almost as much as men, but it hasn’t gotten better for black doctors





The gender wage gap has affected all industries, even doctors. New data, however, shows that the chasm is finally narrowing. For the first time in five years, lopsided physician salaries are beginning to balance out, according to a new report from Medscape. “In a year when physician salaries overall continued to rise, female primary care providers earned 19% less than male physicians, compared to 25% less in 2018,” the report said. “The disparity also narrowed within specialties, from a 36% difference in 2018 to 31% in 2022. Women in primary care earned an average of $239,000 in 2022, compared to $286,000 for men. doctors. For specialists, men earned an average of $415,000 compared to $327,000 for women. The article continues after the video. Unfortunately, the racial disparity gap is still as prevalent as ever, with African American and black doctors earning 13% less than white doctors, according to Medscape. “While there is still work to be done, progress on gender pay gaps was a positive development in this year’s report,” said Leslie Kane, MA, senior director, Medscape Business of Medicine in a press release shared with ESSENCE. “That said, the issue of physician burnout, fueled by long hours and bureaucratic burdens, continues to impact how physicians view their careers, their satisfaction with their compensation, and other aspects of medicine. She continued, “At a time of growing physician shortages, it is important that facilities and organizations continue to examine industry standards and practices that may be hindering physician satisfaction with their choices. careers. Medscape surveyed more than 10,000 US-based physicians across 29 specialties for nearly a year about their salary, hours worked, and time spent with patients. The results revealed that the average physician salary was $352,000, an increase of 4% over the previous year and more than 17% more than in 2018.

