St. Pauls Attic supplies clothing to Iowa County





Monday morning volunteers at the Garment Attic at St. Pauls United Methodist Church in Williamsburg are, seated, Mary Ann Cozine, and standing, left to right, Deanna Cook, Carol Uhlmann and Ruth Riggs. Volunteer Alice Bardole is not pictured. (Melinda Wichmann/The Hometown Stream)







Children’s winter coats and snowsuits hang on racks in the attic clothes closet of St. Pauls United Methodist Church in Williamsburg. Clothing Awareness offers free clothing ranging from men to infants to anyone who needs it. (Melinda Wichmann/The Hometown Stream)



The granary, a community service that provides free clothing and household items to anyone in need, is packed. Literally. The donation-based program has taken over all of the second-floor storage space at St. Pauls Methodist Church in Williamsburg, and organizers are trying to spread the word to reach families in need.

We have an abundance of great things and we’d love to see them go to someone who needs them, says Mary Ann Cozine, program coordinator who operates out of St. Pauls, 803 Clearview Drive, Williamsburg.

The project began in 2009 in a single room at the top of the stairs leading to the church’s storage area. As interest in the project grew and donations came in, the need for more space gradually saw the attic spread from room to room, filling the long, narrow space at the above offices, classrooms and St. Paul’s shrine.

It has gradually grown over the years, explains Cozine. Luckily for us, there’s always been one more room here that we can move into.

Now they are out of space and are encouraging people who need clothes to come and see what they have available. Organizers point out that the attic is open to all Iowa County residents, not just Williamsburg residents or members of St. Pauls Methodist Church.

The Attic offers clothing for men, women, and children, including shoes, sleepwear, scrubs, activewear, and winter coats, gloves, and hats. There are even costumes for men and costumes for women. Blankets, kitchen utensils, children’s books and toys, women’s handbags and accessories are also available. Diapers, socks and underwear for all sizes are purchased with the donated money.

All items are free. Families can come once a month and choose clothes for children and adults.

The women who come take care of their children first, then they find something for themselves, says Cozine.

Organizers used to limit shoppers to five items per visit, but due to the abundance of clothing available, they’ve dropped that guideline.

People are respectful, says Cozine. They take what they need. They know they can come back next month.

The attic is a lifeline for families with young children who quickly outgrow their clothes, she adds.

People with young children come one month and get a size 2, then they come back the next month and get a size 4, she notes. We get to know people and watch their families grow.

Workers from Williamsburg’s migrant community are frequent patrons. The Attic has also helped families who have lost everything in house fires and people looking for clothing for job interviews. Although its location at the top of a flight of stairs is restricted for people with reduced mobility, Attic volunteers will select clothes and transport them for potential buyers to choose from. People with special needs can make an appointment if they do not want to come during the regular weekly hours of Les Greniers.

Clothing and household items are donated by St. Pauls members and other community members. Sometimes donors bring new clothes with the tags still on. Others intentionally buy sale items to donate. When mall stores close, they often donate clothes, Cozine says.

Unlike donating clothes no longer worn to Goodwill or the Salvation Army, donations to the Granary stay in Iowa County, helping Iowa County families and migrant workers who call the area home. .

It’s a great way to recycle clothes, says Carol Uhlmann, a regular Monday morning volunteer at Le Grenier.

It’s good stewardship, says Ruth Riggs, another Monday volunteer.

The women gather at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. each Monday to assist shoppers, sort incoming donations, tidy displays and update clothing selections as the seasons change.

Donations to the Grenier are accepted during the season in which the clothing will be worn; for example summer items in summer and winter items in winter, unlike some thrift or thrift shops which only take seasonal items in the months before that season arrives. Clothing must be clean and in good condition. Underwear that has been worn is not accepted.

Unlike some charity donation stores, Cozine emphasizes that attic clothing is free, clean, and not dated. At the end of each season, the clothes exhibited are inventoried. Some items are retained, while other garments are passed on to Goodwill. This method allows deals to stay fresh without a backlog of outdated clothes.

If things are popular, like hoodies, we keep them and don’t send them to Goodwill, says Cozine. If there is an abundance of things, like blouses, then we can be picky about what we keep and what we throw away.

The hours are Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursday evening by appointment. Appointments for other times can be made by calling the church office at (319) 668-2288. Seasonal clothing donations can be made during church office hours, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

