Fashion
St. Pauls Attic supplies clothing to Iowa County
The granary, a community service that provides free clothing and household items to anyone in need, is packed. Literally. The donation-based program has taken over all of the second-floor storage space at St. Pauls Methodist Church in Williamsburg, and organizers are trying to spread the word to reach families in need.
We have an abundance of great things and we’d love to see them go to someone who needs them, says Mary Ann Cozine, program coordinator who operates out of St. Pauls, 803 Clearview Drive, Williamsburg.
The project began in 2009 in a single room at the top of the stairs leading to the church’s storage area. As interest in the project grew and donations came in, the need for more space gradually saw the attic spread from room to room, filling the long, narrow space at the above offices, classrooms and St. Paul’s shrine.
It has gradually grown over the years, explains Cozine. Luckily for us, there’s always been one more room here that we can move into.
Now they are out of space and are encouraging people who need clothes to come and see what they have available. Organizers point out that the attic is open to all Iowa County residents, not just Williamsburg residents or members of St. Pauls Methodist Church.
The Attic offers clothing for men, women, and children, including shoes, sleepwear, scrubs, activewear, and winter coats, gloves, and hats. There are even costumes for men and costumes for women. Blankets, kitchen utensils, children’s books and toys, women’s handbags and accessories are also available. Diapers, socks and underwear for all sizes are purchased with the donated money.
All items are free. Families can come once a month and choose clothes for children and adults.
The women who come take care of their children first, then they find something for themselves, says Cozine.
Organizers used to limit shoppers to five items per visit, but due to the abundance of clothing available, they’ve dropped that guideline.
People are respectful, says Cozine. They take what they need. They know they can come back next month.
The attic is a lifeline for families with young children who quickly outgrow their clothes, she adds.
People with young children come one month and get a size 2, then they come back the next month and get a size 4, she notes. We get to know people and watch their families grow.
Workers from Williamsburg’s migrant community are frequent patrons. The Attic has also helped families who have lost everything in house fires and people looking for clothing for job interviews. Although its location at the top of a flight of stairs is restricted for people with reduced mobility, Attic volunteers will select clothes and transport them for potential buyers to choose from. People with special needs can make an appointment if they do not want to come during the regular weekly hours of Les Greniers.
Clothing and household items are donated by St. Pauls members and other community members. Sometimes donors bring new clothes with the tags still on. Others intentionally buy sale items to donate. When mall stores close, they often donate clothes, Cozine says.
Unlike donating clothes no longer worn to Goodwill or the Salvation Army, donations to the Granary stay in Iowa County, helping Iowa County families and migrant workers who call the area home. .
It’s a great way to recycle clothes, says Carol Uhlmann, a regular Monday morning volunteer at Le Grenier.
It’s good stewardship, says Ruth Riggs, another Monday volunteer.
The women gather at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. each Monday to assist shoppers, sort incoming donations, tidy displays and update clothing selections as the seasons change.
Donations to the Grenier are accepted during the season in which the clothing will be worn; for example summer items in summer and winter items in winter, unlike some thrift or thrift shops which only take seasonal items in the months before that season arrives. Clothing must be clean and in good condition. Underwear that has been worn is not accepted.
Unlike some charity donation stores, Cozine emphasizes that attic clothing is free, clean, and not dated. At the end of each season, the clothes exhibited are inventoried. Some items are retained, while other garments are passed on to Goodwill. This method allows deals to stay fresh without a backlog of outdated clothes.
If things are popular, like hoodies, we keep them and don’t send them to Goodwill, says Cozine. If there is an abundance of things, like blouses, then we can be picky about what we keep and what we throw away.
The hours are Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursday evening by appointment. Appointments for other times can be made by calling the church office at (319) 668-2288. Seasonal clothing donations can be made during church office hours, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.southeastiowaunion.com/journal-tribune/st-pauls-attic-provides-clothing-outreach-to-iowa-county/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Women’s Hockey Contract Lags Canada 102.3 KRMG
- St. Pauls Attic supplies clothing to Iowa County
- Wall Street plummets as bank fears erupt
- Google announced the Pixel Fold
- What we can learn from a giraffe’s neck
- Erdogan slams Turkey’s LGBTQ community, weaponizes homophobia ahead of vote
- Judgment day for Boris looms with date set for final decision that could sabotage comeback | Politics | News
- Fireboy DML Someone – Everyday Entertainment
- Men’s tennis prepared for NCAA Tournament Run
- Priyanka Chopra wears dramatic denim dress at ‘Love Again’ screening – WWD
- 4 ‘red flag’ symptoms of colon cancer in young adults
- Why different criteria for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bal Thackeray asks Uddhav Thackeray