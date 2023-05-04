Published 7 hours ago Proposed by Bank of Regions

By Kim Borges

As part of Regions Banks Earth Day celebration, Doing More Today highlights the ways Regions associates, customers and community partners are improving lives by helping to protect our environment. Here we see the impact of clothing waste and two nonprofits that help keep textiles out of landfills.

Purge, purge, purge.

Many of us have streamlined our closets over the past three years due to changes in work attire.

Next time, think about this:

But there are ways to reduce environmental impacts while improve community repercussions.

A Regions Bank community partner extending the shelf life of clothing is Connections to success in St. Louis, Missouri. The association offers people living in poverty a comprehensive network of resources to become economically self-sufficient.

Region associates are all-inclusiveoffering financial donations, teaching financial education, assisting with mock interviews, and organizing clothing drives for the organization’s boutique.

Each client we serve receives an average of 10 items, explained Lynda Keeton, Director of Resource Development for the nonprofit St. Louis and Central Missouri Region. Many of our customers have to make difficult decisions every day about how to spend the little money they have and are unable to purchase professional grooming garments, whether new or from a thrift store. Our workwear program builds our clients’ self-esteem and confidence and can make a difference in their job search.

Linda Lockwood of Regions Institutional Services group has been connected to Connections to Success for over a decade. Five years ago, she facilitated a connection between the organization and a department store to provide thousands of dollars worth of merchandise to nonprofit customers.

One of the best things about this relationship is that it has broadened the reach of Connections to Success, Lockwood said. The boutique provided handbags, as well as underwear, an often overlooked need. These generous donations have increased the self-confidence of clients.

The impact of Connections to Success since opening its doors 25 years ago is significant.

We have distributed more than 132,000 articles to help those we serve secure employment opportunities, Keeton said.

And even the things Connections to Success can’t provide directly to customers are still being used.

There are several ways to redirect items that our customers can’t use, Keeton said. Twice a year we hold a pop-up style sale featuring items considered more casual wear, as well as excess stock or out of season items. These items are sold at very low prices, so they are accessible to everyone we serve. Funds raised allow us to restock our shop with shoe polish, bags and other operational items. We also provide excess inventory and other items that we cannot use to other local charities.

The result is the creation of a brighter, greener future.

Repurposing clothes, handbags and shoes is a win-win situation, Keeton said. Every time we can take an item that could potentially end up in a landfill and allow it to inspire a journey to economic independence, we’ve created a win for that woman and a win for the environment. It’s a way for all of us to do our part to support the earth and be kind to one another.

Find out what impact another nonprofit is having with donated items: Goodwill is another place many have turned to donate items during the pandemic. Goodwill Industries of Piedmont South in Charlotte, North Carolina, a grant holder from the Regions Foundation, has resold and given a second life to nearly 17 million items in its retail stores and more than 132,000 items through e-commerce in 2022 alone. It has also recycled or refurbished more than 1 .1 million pounds of electronic devices. The Foundation of Regions is a non-profit organization mainly financed by the Bank of Regions.

When you donate to Goodwill, you are not only giving items a second chance, but you are also helping members of your community on their path to prosperity, said Jose Luis, chief operating officer of Goodwill Industries of Piedmont du South. As a social enterprise, proceeds from the sale of donated goods fund job training and free employment services. In 2022, Goodwill Industries of Piedmont South supported over 7,700 people in the Charlotte area thanks to donors and shoppers in our community.

About the Regions Foundation

The Regions Foundation supports community investments that have a positive impact on the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grant-making program focused on priorities such as economic and community development; workforce education and preparation; and financial well-being. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation funded primarily by contributions from Regions Bank.