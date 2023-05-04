Red Dress Day Commemorated at Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly | News and media





Family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls will observe Red Dress Day on May 5 at the opening of an art exhibit that honors their loved ones. Officially known as National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit Awareness Day, Red Suit Day is held annually to raise awareness of the disproportionate number of Indigenous people affected by gender-based violence. . “May 5 is a day to remember Indigenous women who have been impacted by gender-based violence, to know their names, their stories and to honor their lives,” said Minister Responsible for Women’s Issues Laura Ross. . “The Heart Spirits Exhibit at the Legislature will create space for education and help expand the discussion about ending gender-based violence beyond Red Dress Day, so other families don’t have to endure such an unimaginable loss.” Saskatchewan artist Cheryl Ring’s Heart Spirits project contains 200 handmade clay hearts; each in honor of a missing or murdered Indigenous person. The art exhibit will be open to the public at the gallery in the Cumberland Legislative Building throughout May. First Nations and Métis communities and organizations can apply for funding through the Community Response Fund for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+. This fund will provide $400,000 to eligible projects led by First Nations and Métis communities, organizations and institutions in partnership with Indigenous entities to promote and improve prevention and build safety for women, girls, Two-Spirit people+ , their families and their communities. “As we celebrate Red Dress Day, we stand in solidarity with the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and loved ones. It is important that we recognize and honor the lives lost and those who continue to be affected by the ongoing violence,” said Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris. Girls+ Community Response Fund was guided by the voices and experiences of Indigenous women. Through this fund, we aim to provide support to women, girls, and Two-Spirit + Indigenous people across the province. Last year, twelve community-led projects were supported through this fund. » This initiative provides a total of $400,000 for eligible projects led by First Nations and Métis communities, organizations and institutions in partnership with Indigenous entities to promote and improve prevention and build safety for women, girls, Two-Spirit+ people, their families and communities. Saskatchewan has joined other provinces in addressing recommendations from the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls since its release in June 2019. A progress report is tabled annually. “Red Suit Day is dedicated to honoring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, supporting their families and ensuring that in Saskatchewan they can live free from violence and discrimination,” said the Minister of Justice. and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. A helpline is available for those affected by the disappearance or murder of women, girls and Two-Spirit + Indigenous people. For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. Red Dress Day was born out of the REDress project, created by Métis artist Jaime Black in 2010. To learn more about artist Cheryl Ring and the Clay Hearts Project, visit https://www.cherylringvisualartist.com/exhibitions. -30- For more information contact: Maryann Anderson

