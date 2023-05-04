Designers wanted for a fashion show





What started as an impromptu wearable art pop-up fashion show, at a movie night and market last year at the King Manor Museum in Jamaica, will become a full-fledged event in the fall. . Adrienne Whaley, executive director of the Queens Center of the Arts, said the first annual Wear the Artist Fashion & Trunk Show will be held in December and that she is looking for designers who create unique accessories and apparel for women, men and women. children for all. seasons. Whaley told the Queens Chronicle that on March 20, she received a grant from the NY Foundation of the Arts and the funds would be able to provide space, staff, marketing, a host, a deejay, correspondents on the red carpet and banners for the event. All the Executive Director of QCA needs are creatives with original designs who want to showcase their work for the fashion show, which they can use as an opportunity to sell their products and promote their brand. Growing up, Jamaica Avenue was the place to go for original, custom designs and we like to bring some of that back by focusing on individual designers with small runs of today’s designs, Whaley said via email. . Shoppers would come to shop in many other states and there is still so much creativity here. It’s time to show it again. Last year’s pop-up, which featured designers Assita Tyler Fofona, owner of Dui Vibz brand, and Roselyne Shiyenze, owner of Shiyenze Fashion brand, was a huge success and Whaley wants to present up to 20 designers aged 16 and over and an additional 10-15 vendors for the Wearable Arts Fashion & Trunk Show, whose application deadline is July 8. Once slots are filled, additional people can sign up as feature designers and secure a selling space, Whaley added. All models will be presented on the runway. Vendors of food, props, jewelry, housewares, personal care, and wigs can also apply. To register, people should call (718) 658-3881 or email [email protected] or [email protected] Designers must also attach photos of their creations. Once the slots are filled, a location and exact date of the show will be announced.

