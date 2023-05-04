Billie Lourd pays tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher in a Leia dress at the Walk of Fame





The force is strong with this one. Late ‘Star Wars’ legend Carrie Fisher was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4 known as Star Wars Day and her daughter, Billie Lourd, chose an appropriate look for the occasion. The ‘Booksmart’ star, 30, looked lovely in a maxi dress printed with a giant image of Princess Leia, her mother’s iconic character from George Lucas’ film franchise. Even her black starry manicure was a nod to a galaxy far, far away; one of her middle fingernails was painted with the likeness of Princess Leia, while another featured the symbol of the Rebel Alliance. Lourd’s sequin dress was likely the work of Rodarte, the Los Angeles-based brand designed by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who showed a collection of dresses screened with images of Luke Skywalker, Yoda, C-3PO, R2-D2 and Yoda as part of his Fall 2014 collection. Lourd spoke at the event honoring his late mother. Variety via Getty Images Carrie Fisher died in December 2016. Lucasfilm Ltd./courtesy Everett/Everett Collection Even Lourd’s manicure was “Star Wars” themed. Variety via Getty Images Although a Leia-inspired design was not included in the original range, it seems that Fisher, who died in December 2016 aged 60 following a heart attack, wanted the creation to exist. . In a Coin from Harper’s Bazaar 2014Fisher told the design duo, “I want to see a dress with Leia on it.” Laura Mulleavy replied at the time: “It will only be half the dress, the body only, because your face must be on top.” The ‘Scream Queens’ star delivered a speech at the ceremony. Variety via Getty Images Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill was also in attendance. Getty Images Rodarte also played an important role in Lourd’s life in other ways; the Mulleavys (both lifelong ‘Star Wars’ fans) designed the ‘Scream Queens’ star’s wedding dress duo when she married husband Austen Rydell in 2022. heavy later told Vogue she discovered and “immediately fell in love” with Rodarte after the aforementioned Bazaar interview between the Mulleavys and her mother. The bride honored Fisher by wearing her hair in intricate braids on her big day. Lourd wore Rodarte (and Leia-inspired braids) on her wedding day. Cameron Rad While accepting the posthumous honor from Fisher on Thursday, Lourd recalled the experience of watching “Star Wars” for the first time in college after “boys started coming up to me and saying they were ‘fantasizing’ on my mother”. “I wanted to hate it so I could tell her how lame she was. Like any kid, I didn’t want my mom to be hot or cool, she was my mom,” Lourd said. “But that day, looking at the screen, I realized that no one is or will ever be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/05/04/billie-lourd-honors-mom-carrie-fisher-in-leia-dress-at-walk-of-fame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos