Shop Up To 40% Off Adidas Spring Sale





THAT YOU ARE Looking for a new pair of trainers, training shorts or just a comfortable piece of activewear for your WFH days, you can always count on Adidas to help. Right now, the brand is dropping prices on select sneakers, gear, and more where you can save up to 47%. Excitingly, some of our picks for the best Adidas sneakers are included in the sale, and we’ll break down all of those details. adidas Daily 3.0 Shoes Now 20% off 1 credit adidas Flopshot Spikeless Golf Shoe Now 20% off 1 credit adidas AEROREADY Designed 2 Move Feelready Sports Tee Now 40% off 1 credit adidas textured stripe polo shirt Now 29% off 1 credit adidas Crosshatch Golf Shorts Now 20% off 1 credit adidas TERREX Agravic Flow 2.0 Trail Running Shoes Now 20% off 1 credit adidas Dropset Trainer Shoes Now 20% off 1 credit adidas Cordura Training Shorts Now 40% off 1 credit adidas Training tank top designed for training Now 20% off 1 credit If your summer plans include lots of time for trail running, hiking, or just outdoor time, you’ll want to add the sneakers. The kicks are capable of tackling all court conditions and feature signature Lightstrike cushioning in the midsole to keep you moving. For your cross training days, our favorite are also on sale. The versatile sneaker has a stiff heel to keep you grounded when lifting weights and a flexible forefoot that aids movement as you transition into your cardio workout for the day. You will also find more casual sneakers, such as that you can pair with jeans or shorts and wear all day. More Men’s Health play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play The sale section is also loaded with practice shirts and shorts, even giving you options for golf equipment at a discount. The choice is yours, whether you are looking for a or one , made from sweat-wicking fabrics that keep you cool and comfortable throughout long runs in hot weather or during intense lifting sessions. Get a complete golf outfit for your next tee time with a , And . Whatever workout or activity you choose, Adidas has choices you’ll add to your rotation. The sale section may be large, but gear sells out quickly and you’ll find that many items have a limited size available. You’ll want to quickly add your selections to your cart to ensure you can get what you’re looking at. Be thrilled with how your wardrobe has been refreshed and how much you’ve saved on your shopping sprees. Business Writer Ellen McAlpine is a business writer and editor at Hearst Magazines, covering tech, fitness, lifestyle and beyond. As a writer, she’s covered everything from high-tech items like running watches and ring lights to phone cases and beauty tools.

