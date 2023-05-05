Royals lose devastatingly, fall 13-10 after frantic comeback

It’s not often that a team returns after seven runs. The biggest comeback in Royals history is nine points. But that’s exactly what this young, winless team did.

After losing 8-1 after 2.5 innings, Kansas City orchestrated a frantic comeback, scoring eight unanswered runs and eventually taking a 9-8 lead in the 7th after scoring in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th innings. .

It was for nothing.

Aroldis Chapman missed the save, giving up the tying and winning runs in the 8th. Baltimore added three more in the 9th against Chapmans backup Amir Garrett. This time, the Royals were unable to stage a comeback and ultimately fell to the Orioles 13-10. To make matters worse, the game ended with Hunter Dozier at the plate representing the tying run. He was at bat in place of Vinnie Pasquantino, taking his place in the 8th as a defensive backup.

The loss pushes the Royals to 8-24 on the season and they drop yet another series. Kansas City has won only one series all season and they’ve lost seven in a row. The home record drops to 2-14.

In the 2nd round, this match seemed practically over. Lyles looked to be on track for a clean first inning after two strikeouts when MJ Melendez gave up the third out of the inning. Anthony Santander followed with a two-run homer, giving Baltimore a 2-0 lead. Not ideal, but both races unearned.

However, an erratic Lyles couldn’t corral, giving up a single, a walk and a hit before Cedric Mullins doubled them all to give the Orioles a 5-0 lead. Kansas City picked one up late in the 2nd before Lyles looked set for a quick run again. After getting the first two outs of 3rd, however, Lyles delivers a walk, a wild pitch, an RBI single to Jorge Mateo, another wild pitch and finally a two-run homer to Gunnar Henderson.

When the dust settled, it was 8-1 Baltimore. To be fair to Lyles, he did what he always does. He kept throwing. Matt Quatraro kept him there and he was able to fight his way through five innings including a big 5th inning stoppage.

However, it was the latest in a string of poor starts from Lyles, which included giving up seven points in his last start against the Twins. The Royals have paid him far more than he was worth, and with Kris Bubics injured he appears to have a stable place in the rotation, even when Daniel Lynch returns. That said, Kansas City got what it paid for: an inning eater who isn’t good at preventing runs. And they paid more than that skill set is worth.

Meanwhile, the Royals’ offense rebounded. Freddy Fermin opened the 3rd with his first career home run, no doubt.

Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a walk and scored on Salvador Perez’s 6th homer of the season, cutting the Orioles’ lead to 8-4. For all of the Royals’ struggles this season, Perez has quietly raked, even before the recent home run attack. Since April 18, Salvy cuts .341/.340/.636, good for 181 wRC+ walking 6% (!!) of the time. And that’s not counting today’s circuit.

Melendez followed with his second brace of the day, but Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez was able to escape the one-out jam. The rookie and former first-rounder struggled despite a massive lead, which continued in the 4th with a solo shot from Kyle Isbel, cutting the lead to 8-5. It was Isbels’ first homer of the season and third of the game for Kansas City.

Fermin immediately followed up with another first, this time his first career hat-trick and immediately put him on cycle watch. Witt Jr came out for the 2nd out, but Vinnie Pasquantino made it with an RBI single to bring the Royals within two runs.

An early single from Melendez led to a crucial streak when Nick Pratto appeared to go into a double play. Kansas City contested the call and passed, leaving Pratto at 1st. That allowed Michael Massey to line up an RBI brace into the right center gap, cutting that lead down to 8-7. Isbel leaves Massey 2nd, but the damage is done.

Kansas City trailed 8-1 after 2.5 innings and responded with six unanswered runs. But their best opportunity yet to win the match came in the bottom of the 6th. After a scoreless first inning from Austin Cox, the Royals charged the bases with an out on a first walk from Fermin, a double from Witt Jr and an intentional walk to Salvy. That brought a scorching Melendez to the plate to face southpaw Danny Coulombe, who replaced Bryan Baker.

Coulombe called on Melendez to chase a 2-1 fastball and a 2-2 sweeper to put him out before pulling Pratto out to end the inning. It would be a missed opportunity that weighed heavily.

The offense immediately rebounded in the 7th, starting with a double from Maikel Garcia. Garcia then stole the 3rd and scored on Isbels’ single to tie the game at 8-8 with runners on the 1st and 2nd with no one on. A Witt Jr. single led Massey, who walked after Garcia’s brace, and you wouldn’t know it, the Kansas City Royals were winning that baseball game 9-8.

THE #Royals trailed by seven at one point in that game. Bobby Witt Jr. just put KC on top! Television: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/7cv3IBYaCh Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 4, 2023

It wouldn’t last long.

Aroldis Chapman soon found himself in trouble, with runners in the 2nd and 3rd rows without anyone. A Ramon Urias single scored both, putting the Orioles back on top 10-9. More importantly for later, Hunter Dozier had come on as a defensive replacement, taking Pasquentino’s place in the lineup. They added three more runs in the 9th against Garrett, making it 13-9.

Chapman and Garrett combined to give up five earned runs and walk five batters in just 1.1 innings of work.

Somehow, the Royals’ resilient offense rallied once again at 9th, adding a 10th run and bringing the tying run to the plate to Witt Jr. He retired, elevating Dozier representing the equalizing point. That is, not Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals’ leading hitter by a country mile. Dozier struck to end the game.

Hindsight is 20/20, of course. However, in a game that already had 17 points, removing his best hitter from the roster for a defenseman who achieved -51.6 defensive points over average in his career? Not Matt Quatraros’ best moment.

There isn’t much else to say. That’s about as grueling of a loss as an 8- 23 24 team can have.

Make way for Athletics.

Following: Royals v. Athletics, Friday, May 5, 7:10 p.m. CDT, Kauffman Stadium. RHP Brad Keller (2-2, 3.56 ERA) vs LHP Kyle Muller (0-2, 6.28 ERA)