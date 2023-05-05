How Flipkart and TIGC are tapping into the lucrative FAST fashion market

Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce company, recently launched an exclusive collection from “The Indian Garage Company” in collaboration with Surya Kumar Yadav. Founded in 2012 by Anant Tanted, The Indian Garage Co is a D2C FAST-fashion brand based in Bangalore. The collection includes over 2,500 styles of men’s casual wear. Flipkart has seen 30-35% year-on-year growth in the casual wear segment over the past year.

In an interaction with Adgully, Anant Tanted, Founder, The Indian Garage Co (TIGC) And Abhishek Maloo, Senior Manager, Flipkart Fashiontalks about changing menswear trends, factors driving consumer choices, how The Indian Garage Company is trying to revolutionize the branded fashion space, and more.

What prompted Flipkart as a particular destination for you to launch this collection?

Anant Tanted: Flipkart is TIGC’s local retailer. It has largely revolutionized the way India shops. He created the power of pure reach that is unmatched today. Also, Flipkart happens to be strongly tied to Indian youth, in terms of computing in tier two and tier three cities and I think that’s where it was vital to penetrate the fashion we created.

Abhishek Malou: If you think of Flipkart as a platform, we’ve been around for a while now and the way we’ve built our marketplace and opened up a democratic marketplace for brands and sellers to operate on the platform is pretty phenomenal over the last 10 to 12 years. If we talk about the Flipkart fashion journey, there have been thousands of brands and sellers who have participated in the platform to showcase their collections. We bring these collections from brands and sellers to millions of consumers across the country. Not only in metropolitan cities, but also in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. Cities have a population of 100,000, 150,000, 200,000, and we have reached those cities/towns as well. So fashion is a very big category as a platform.

The Indian Garage Company is trying to revolutionize the branded fashion space with highly affordable prices by delivering value to consumers. This is something Flipkart has done in the retail industry, where we make fashion affordable and accessible to consumers. With this basic reason in mind, we are happy to launch The Indian Garage Company in a big way on Flipkart, as we share the common vision of democratizing and making fashion affordable for consumers. Ultimately, fashion is an ambitious category, where people are looking for ambitious styles, ambitious looks, and The Indian Fashion Garage Company has done a fantastic job of getting the right collections at the right price.

Can you tell us more about the collection? How many SKUs does this involve? And what was the price range?

Anant Tanted: The current collection we launched has around 2,500 SKUs. This collection basically features all categories, all looks. We have maintained a very favorable price for today’s fashion consumers, we operate in the price range of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, which is a very affordable price. It covers all categories, like shirts, pants, athleisure, etc. There’s a lot of Gen Z and street related fashion that we’ve launched. We also launched other apparel, keeping in mind all kinds of customers Flipkart caters to.

So, every possible look one can think of is part of this collection. From different looks for airports, to different looks for parties and formal meetings. We have tried to capture the essence of every consumer – from the moment they wake up to the moment they fall asleep. And that’s how I think the collection is very unique.

Abhishek Malou: All in all, I would say fashion would be around $100 billion in business and menswear itself makes up 30-35% of that. Within this segment, casual wear is currently something we are seeing to the highest degree. Even formal wear is being replaced by casual wear. The type of consumer browsing and search queries we get from consumers really matters. It’s a big business, and it’s also a space where revolution can happen from a good price and value chain. So, I think this whole equation is a good equation, if you look at it in its entirety.

What are the unique consumer insights and discoveries upon which this collection was conceptualized?

Anant Tanted: Over a period of time, we have seen how retail generally works in India, where there used to be plenty of choice among retailers and many curated collections used to reach the consumer. The biggest consumer insight we got was by launching small capsule collections of the latest trends and FAST fashion, as well as understanding global fashion trends. The consumer really wants to experiment and wants to get out of everyday wear. Young people today are very confident and know about global fashion trends. With smaller capsule collections, we are able to understand consumer needs and take on the FAST fashion brands we want to offer our consumers.

How do you see the casual wear and sportswear industry growing in our country?

Abhishek Malou: I’m only talking about men’s fashion in particular. I believe the casual wear segment is becoming the biggest segment in menswear – and when I say menswear, that includes clothing, shoes, accessories, eyewear and more. It’s a plethora of categories and not just clothing. According to market data, casualwear growth is outpacing that of other segments – it would be anywhere in the double-digit annual growth range.

As a platform, customers are also looking for a much bolder color choice than the usual blacks, whites and blues. The choice of patterns and prints that consumers buy is also changing at a phenomenal rate. For example, floral prints suddenly became important. So within menswear, casual wear – whether it’s young professionals or the 30-40 age bracket – is seeing a lot of changes – whether it’s in the type of merchandising on the platform , the interaction that consumers make, whether it’s static, catalog-based, video, catalog video, commerce – are all phenomenal.