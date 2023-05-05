The cultural fashion statement for Indy





It’s a simple phrase with a deep meaning: Siesta or nothing. Etched on clothing inside a storefront on Massachusetts Avenue, streetwear brand owner Antonio Maxie said the slogan instills pride in Indianapolis residents. Nap is short for Naptown, which is the city’s nickname. Or Nothing is about repainting to the max: Repaint your garden and be proud of where you come from, Maxie said. It’s important that everyone knows where you come from and what made or built you. nap or nothing has been around for nearly a decade. The nap or nothing: the beginning Despite the brands releasing hundreds of different colors and designs, Maxie said he never planned on owning and operating a clothing brand. Originally a musician, the Maxies fashion concept was born when he wanted to earn a few extra bucks performing at shows. So I started putting logos on merchandising with phrases from my songs and phrases I say with my friends. It just kept growing and growing and growing, Maxie said. Maxie said a friend of hers opened a clothing store inside the Lafayette Square mall, and the store eventually fell into her lap. Brick and mortar for Nap or Nothing at Lafayette Square Mall launched in 2015. With the mall now temporarily closed due to a redevelopment project, the store was moved to online sales before moving to Mass Ave . Creator and Founder of Nap or Nothing, Antonio Maxie nap or nothing now From local artists to sportsmen and ordinary people, all of its customers make the brand vibrate. Nap or Nothing has always shared space with other Indianapolis streetwear brands. The GangGang culture organization has partnered with Nap or Nothing to open multiple locations across the city in 2023. I feel blessed, I feel honoured. I feel like I’m continuing to work and do my due diligence to provide Indianapolis with quality representation, Maxie said. The recognition Nap or Nothing has gained over the years has been cool according to Maxie, but he’s even more excited to be able to help other people achieve their goals and dreams by incorporating pride into the city. I don’t look at it like it’s a thing for me. It’s a thing of us. When doors open for me, they also open for others. My luck is their luck. They just have to capitalize as they see fit, Maxie said. Nap or Nothings goal is to have product drops every two weeks. It is a black-owned business established in the high-traffic area of ​​Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis. Contact Editor Jade Jackson at 317-607-5792 or email [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @IAMJADEJACKSON

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianapolisrecorder.com/nap-or-nothing-the-cultural-fashion-statement-for-indy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos