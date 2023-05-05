Billie Lourd honored her mom Carrie Fisher with her Walk of Fame dress





Billie Lourd kept her mother close at the late Carrie Fisher’s posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Star Wars Day, May 4. The actor accepted the honor on behalf of his mother, wearing a dress with Princess Leia on full display. Designed by Rodarte, the sleeveless look featured a black sequined top with Fishers iconic Star Wars character in her space buns and white dress. Billie Lourd with R2-D2 and C-3PO. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images My mother passed away six and a half years ago, and ever since I fell deeply in love with Leia and the entire Star Wars universe,” Lourd said during her moving speech. I went from a little girl who doesn’t even want to watch Star Wars to an obsessive Star Wars fan. If you haven’t noticed, I’m literally wearing a Princess Leia dress, she continued, showing the look. I sobbed when I watched The Mandalorian, I have a lightsaber lamp in my living room, X-Wing tiles in my bathroom, and I buy every piece of Leia merch I leia my eyes on. Lourd also paid tribute to her mom with her nail art. A little Princess Leia has been painted on one of her nails. The actor also paid tribute to his mother with his nail art. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Fisher, who died aged 60 in 2016 after suffering a heart attack, played Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy (1977-1983). She would go on to reprise her iconic role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, as well as The Last Jedi in 2017. She appeared in The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 through never-before-seen footage from the first film. There were numerous Star Wars references throughout the ceremony, including R2-D2 and C-3P0 posing for photos with Lourd, as well as stormtroopers. Lourds’ space uncle Mark Hamill, who co-starred with Fisher in the Galactic movies as Luke Skywalker, also spoke at the event. The Fishers star is located near Hamill and Harrison Fords. The duo pose together next to the Carrie Fisher star. David Livingston/Getty Images People’s love for Leila didn’t die with my mother, Lourd said in her speech. It continues to be passed down from generation to generation. Just like my mother passed it on to me, and I now pass it on to my children, and I hope they pass it on to theirs. Lourd, however, reminded people that playing the iconic Princess Leia would be more than enough on its own. But my mom isn’t just Princess Leia. She is Carrie Fisher. She called her an incredible actor and a quadruple hidden threat. She could sing and she could dance, she could act and she was an absolutely beyond brilliant writer, Lourd said. Lourd’s speech comes after she released a statement after her mother’s siblings revealed they weren’t invited to the ceremony. The Scream Queens actor confirmed that they were excluded, noting that she had no relationship with his family members.

