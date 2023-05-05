Light, camera, action! Review of the Euphoria 2023 fashion show

Media contact: Kirsi McDowell | Senior Communications Specialist | 405-744-9347 | [email protected]

On Friday, April 21, Oklahoma State University’s Department of Design and Merchandising presented the 12th Annual Euphoria Fashion Show. Held at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center, the high-energy fashion show featured the creations of ten fashion design students who poured hours into the garments on display.

The fashion show opened with a virtual segment led by senior fashion design student Carson Scott and interior design students Jenna Gunter, Kaylee Meyers and Ruby Orf. The segment began with a message from the avatar of President Kayse Shrums debuting in place of her physical presence, showing the versatility of technology within the department and announcing the new name of the fashion design degree program. and technology. The dress that the Shrums avatar wears on screen and modeled on the catwalk was designed and produced by senior designer Grace Goodrich.

The live show began with a parade of children’s clothing designed and produced by juniors in the fashion design program. Seven looks were showcased, showcasing the students’ skills in pattern making in comfortable and playful designs.

Then on stage, a collection called Fun Fashion. These designs ranged from knitwear in various colors and styles to sequin and mesh dresses.

The highlight of the evening is the presentation of the collections of the senior designers. These collections are the culmination of students’ studies, trials and achievements throughout their journey through the fashion design program and are an opportunity for seniors to showcase their personalities in their art. Each physical collection was preceded by a sample of virtual renderings of the designs on screen with fabrics moving as they would in person, again showing the capabilities of the technology with which DM students are engaged throughout. of their lessons.

The Senior Grace Goodrichs collection was the first to take the stage. The collection titled Six Feet Above included six looks with various flowing white silhouettes cinched by black accessories, translucent ethereal blue dresses and a sleek pantsuit with a black cage skirt.

Goodrich is originally from Edmond, Okla. and after graduation, she hopes to start her career as an assistant designer for an American fashion company before eventually returning to Geelong, Australia, where she interned for global retail brand Cotton On at the summer 2022 courses.

Next up was Anabelle Linseys’ Party of the Bride collection. The Lindseys collection was inspired by unconventional brides and consisted of bridesmaid dresses of varying lengths and hues, culminating in a transformative bridal look.

Lindsey is from Oklahoma City and was recognized as one of the College of Education and Humanities’ 18 Seniors of Distinction for 2023. She hopes to move to Dallas after graduation to pursue her next adventure.

Lauren Dickens’ Garden of Evergreen collection is inspired by flora and fauna. As the dresses became increasingly fanciful as the collection was staged, Dickens transported audiences into a modern-day fairy tale.

From Spring, Texas, Dickens hopes to return to her roots to expand her career into costume and wardrobe design at local theaters.

Singularity, the collection of Leahna So senior of Tulsa, was a series of women’s clothing designed with individuality in mind. Sos’ goal was to create a diverse collection that embodies what it means to be singular through unique expression and individuality using bright, bold colors that empower the wearer.

So plans to find a job as a stylist’s assistant after graduation in hopes of one day starting her own clothing brand.

Closing the show was the Carson Scotts Boheme Senior Collection. Inspired by the romantic ideals of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, a group of bohemian artists who fashioned as an expression of love, the collection features seven looks that take a non-traditional approach to traditional styles, venturing into unisex style. Elements of the collection include the integration of 3D printing as a textile design, transparent fabrications and plush velvet.

Scott also completed his summer internship at Cotton On in Australia and plans to pursue a career in digital design after completing his work as an undergraduate research assistant.

The evening ended with an awards show made possible by sponsors B-Sew Inn, Browzwear, OKC Fabric Mart, Wooden Nickel and the Merchandising and Apparel Design Association (MADA).

Euphoria Award Winners

female top model

Mikayla Curlee

Best Male Model

Corbin Darnel

Most Marketable Garment or Collection, Junior

Presley Turner

Best Build, Junior

Presley Turner

Most Marketable Garment or Collection, Senior

Annabelle Lindsey

Outstanding Design or Collection

Grace Goodrich

Better build

Carson Scott

Choice of judges, best use of construction and creativity

Grace Goodrich



For more information on the Euphoria Fashion Show or OSU’s Design and Merchandising Department, visit their website.