22 Spring Dresses at Nordstrom to Flatter Your Figure
When we buy dresses, we often look for details to ensure a more significant slimming effect in the abdominal area. Whether it’s a specific silhouette with a looser fit or a streamlined garment, we always appreciate a little tummy control action.
Even bodycon dresses can offer these practical features, so we decided to comb through Nordstrom’s latest dress styles to choose dresses that suit any occasion. Whether you’re looking for everyday style, want something to wear to work, or need a new party dress, we’ve got the best slimming picks to upgrade your wardrobe. Check out our picks below!
Casual Dresses
1. Dresses like this noon from Zella have a sporty vibe that is ideal for running errands from $36!
2. This little prairie style dress from BP. has smocked details in all the right places $39!
3. A full length long dress like this one from Loveappella is fabulous for low-key days and nights when you want to feel stylish originally $68, now $48!
4. The simplicity of this long dress from Nordstrom is a minimalist essential $69!
5. Even if this Treasure & Bond dress is form-fitting, it has gathers around the belly area which serve as the perfect slimming disguise from just $20!
Elevated Day Dresses
6. This mini dress from ASOS has an empire waist design that is absolutely adorable $35!
7. Were obsessed with flowing dresses, and that Chelsea28 wrap dress is one of our favorites $99!
8. If you are a fan of the super feminine style, this puff sleeve dress by FLORET STUDIOS will be in your driveway get it for $142!
9. A bohemian maxi dress like thisone from Free People has the right silhouette to make any shopper look amazing $168!
ten. We loved the off the shoulder neckline on this ASTR the Label Midi Dressplus the way it flows over the body gets it for $95!
11. This Open Edit knit dress is basically a two-in-one look that you can wear front or back from just $19!
Office-appropriate dresses
12. You can show off your waist by this Elia J belted dress which is equipped with a wide belt and a superb professional aesthetic $148!
13. Shirt dresses are a workwear staple, and this number TAHARI ASL is one of our favorites but get it for $159!
14. An A-line midi moment is always slimming, and this belted dress from Donna Ricco is a total stunner. $129!
15. The simplicity of this short0sleeve halogen dress is a must-have for the office $109!
16. Yes, many shirt dresses are looser, but the structure of this Bardot dress is simply worthy to get it for $129!
Evening Dresses
17. This bustier column dress by WAYF flatters your figure, but the wrap-around style can help conceal the belly area for a streamlined look. $128!
18. This Lulus long dress also has a sleek wrap-around design that hugs the figure but perfectly hides the belly area only $58!
19. If you’re looking for a sleek LBD situation, this short and sweet French Connection Dress is such a strong choice $148!
20. We always like to keep an eye out for ruched dresses if we’re going for a slimmer look, and this WAYF satin dress effortlessly fits the bill $138!
21. Get ready to turn heads in this stunning strapless dress from HOUSE OF CB which gathered details throughout to result in a slimming silhouette, get it for $299!
22. A fit and flare dress like this one from Dress the Population is always guaranteed to flatter any figure $182!
